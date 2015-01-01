पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:बिना लाइसेंस वाले लैब कर रहे काेराेना जांच, माैखिक दे रहे रिपाेर्ट; 700 की जगह 1500 रुपए वसूल रहे

भागलपुर
डॉ पंकज के नर्सिंग होम में पहुंचा सूर्या जांच घर का कर्मचारी।
  • नर्सिंग हाेम ऑपरेशन से पहले करवा रहे जांच, पैथाेलाॅजी के कर्मचारी सैंपल लेने वहीं पहुंच रहे

शहर के निजी नर्सिंग हाेम मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन के नाम पर अपने पसंदीदा लैब से काेराेना की जांच करा रहे हैं। इन लैब काे काेराेना जांच करने की अनुमति नहीं है, इसके बावजूद उसके कर्मचारी काे नर्सिंग हाेम आकर मरीजाें का सैंपल लेने की अनुमति दे रहे हैं।

इसकी रिपाेर्ट भी निजी जांच घर नर्सिंग हाेम काे माैखिक रूप से दे रहे हैं। इसके बाद मरीजाें का ऑपरेशन हाे रहा है। जाे रैपिड टेस्ट लाइसेंसी लैब 700 रुपए में कर रहे हैं, उसका बिना लाइसेंस वाले लैब 1500 रुपए तक वसूल रहे हैं। मरीजाें काे मजबूरन जांच करानी पड़ रही है।
डाॅ. पंकज कुमार के क्लीनिक पर जांच काे पहुंचे सूर्या जांच घर के कर्मचारी
मामले का खुलासा बुधवार काे एक वायरल वीडियाे व फाेटाे से हुआ। इसमें तिलकामांझी सुरखीकल राेड स्थित डाॅ. पंकज कुमार के नर्सिंग हाेम में बुधवार काे दाेपहर एक बजे तिलकामांझी हटिया राेड स्थित सूर्या जांच घर का दाे कर्मचारी एक मरीज का काेराेना जांच करने पहुंचा।

दाेनाें कर्मचारी पर नर्सिंग हाेम के कंपाउंडर दबाव बना रहे थे कि जल्दी जांच कर रिपाेर्ट दाे। ऑपरेशन हाेना है। जबकि वह कर्मचारी मरीज से पैसे लेने के लिए इंतजार कर रहा थ। परिजनाें से उसने 1500 रुपए लिये, फिर उसके दूसरे साथी से मरीज का सैंपल लिया। सूर्या जांच घर के पास काेराेना जांच का लाइसेंस नहीं है।

पहले जांच से इनकार किया, फिर हाे गया तैयार
भास्कर ने सूर्या जांच घर के संचालक सुजय कुमार ने माेबाइल पर बात की ताे उसने पहले कहा कि काेराेना जांच नहीं करते हैं। लेकिन जब उसे जीराेमाइल के पास के एक नर्सिंग हाेम का हवाला दिया। उसे यह भी कहा कि डाॅ. पंकज के यहां भी आपका स्टाफ जांच करने गया था। इसके बाद वह जांच करने के लिए तैयार हाे गया।
मरीज काे किसी निश्चित जगह जाने का नहीं डालते हैं दबाव
हम मरीज काे जांच के लिए किसी निश्चित जगह जाने के लिए दबाव नहीं डालते हैं। मरीज खुद जांच कराकर रिपाेर्ट दिखाते हैं। हाे सकता है कि सूर्या जांच घर से मरीज जांच कराते हाें। कई मरीज सरकारी अस्पताल से भी जांच करा रिपाेर्ट लाते हैं। -डाॅ. पंकज कुमार, नर्सिंग हाेम संचालक
बिना लाइसेंस जांच करने वालाें पर करेंगे कार्रवाई
जिन्हें काेराेना जांच का लाइसेंस दिया है, वही जांच कर सकता है। सरकार काे रिपाेर्ट भी भेजनी पड़ती है। अगर काेई लैब बिना लाइसेंस के जांच कर रहा है ताे उसपर कार्रवाई करेंगे। -डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

