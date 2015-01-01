पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतिम तिथि:25 काे जमा करना है उपयाेगिता प्रमाण पत्र

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापकाें काे 2018-19 में विभिन्न याेजनाओं का उपयाेगिता प्रमाण पत्र 25 नवंबर काे जिला स्कूल के सभागार में प्रस्तुत करना है। साथ ही ऐसे सभी विद्यालय जिन्हाेंने अबतक उपयाेगिता प्रमाण पत्र नहीं जमा किया उनके प्रधानाचार्य काे लिखित जवाब भी देना हाेगा कि उन्हाेंने समय पर उपयाेगिता प्रमाण पत्र क्याें नहीं जमा किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें