सेवा:मतदाता दिवस पर वाेटराें काे बांटे इपिक

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिला प्रशासन की ओर से टाउन हाॅल में साेमवार काे राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। 11वाें मतदाता दिवस के आयोजन के दाैरान जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी सुब्रत कुमार सेन ने नए मतदाताओं काे मतदाता फाेटाे पहचान पत्र (ईपिक) दिया।

इनमें पारो कुमारी, मो. मुनीर, मोना चटर्जी, संगीता कुमारी, प्रियंका सोनी, रोहन राज, सृष्टि श्रेया को ईपिक बांटे गए। डीएम ने नए मतदाताओं काे बधाई दी और कहा कि चुनाव के दाैरान अपने मत का प्रयाेग जरूर करें। साथ ही सबकाे निष्पक्ष व निर्भीक मतदान के लिए शपथ दिलाई गई। इस माैके पर वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक, उप विकास आयुक्त, अपर समाहर्ता, जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी, जिला लेखा पदाधिकारी समेत कई जिलास्तरीय पदाधिकारी माैजूद थे।

पुलिसकर्मियों ने ली मतदान करने की शपथ
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिले के सभी थाना और ओपी में पुलिसकर्मियों ने शपथ ली। पुलिसकर्मियों ने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादाओं को बनाए रखने, स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण मतदान की गरिमा को अक्षुण्य रखने रखने और निर्भीक होकर धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय, भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ ली।

