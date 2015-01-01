पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मियां साहब मैदान के पास की घटना:दो युवकों का पिस्तौल लहराते वीडियो वायरल, पुलिस बोली- आरोपियों की तलाश जारी

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
पिस्तौल लहराता युवक।

मोजाहिदपुर थाने के मियां साहब के मैदान के पास मुख्य सड़क पर दो युवकों का सरेआम पिस्तौल लहराते हुए वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में तेजी से वायरल हुआ है। दोनों युवक हाथ में पिस्तौल लेकर मुख्य सड़क पर दौड़ रहे और किसी पर तान रहे हैं। मोजाहिदपुर पुलिस को भी वीडियो मिला है, जिसके आधार पर मामले की जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि वीडियो सही है और दो दिन पहले हुए मारपीट-बमबाजी से जुड़ा मामला है।

इसमें एक पक्ष ने मोजाहिदपुर थाने में केस भी दर्ज कराया है। जबकि दूसरे पक्ष की प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस हथियार लहराने वाले दोनों युवकों की तलाश कर रही है। दोनों घर छोड़ कर फरार हो गए हैं। बुधवार को गनीचक मोहल्ले में आपसी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़ गए थे। दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट और बमबाजी हुई थी। दोनों पक्षों से दो लोग जख्मी हुए थे।

बमबाजी में जख्मी मो. दानिश के पिता मो. शमीम ने मोजाहिदपुर थाने में मो. अफसार, मो. सिकंदर, मो. शाहरूख, मो. इकबाल, मो. कल्लू आदि पर केस दर्ज कराया था। शमीम की प्राथमिकी में हथियार का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है। अब हथियार लहराते वीडियो वायरल होने से पुलिस जांच में आर्म्स एक्ट की धारा जोड़ सकती है। दूसरे पक्ष से मो. लकी जख्मी हुआ था। उसकी प्राथमिकी अब तक दर्ज नहीं हो पाई है।

