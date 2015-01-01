पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा प्रत्याशी की जीत:जदयू सांसद के निर्दलीय अमन के प्रचार पर वोटरों में फूटा आक्रोश, ललन ने पिछली हार का बदला वसूला

पीरपैंतीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीरपैंती के राजद प्रत्याशी रामविलास के टेंट में समर्थक कम रहे।
  • भाजपा प्रत्याशी को हर जाति का मिला समर्थन, सांसद के गृह क्षेत्र में भी मिली बढ़त
  • बाखरपुर में सुशील मोदी ने सांसद अजय मंडल के वायरल ऑडियो पर चेताया था

(सोनू झा) पीरपैंती विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ललन पासवान ने महागठबंधन के राजद प्रत्याशी और सीटिंग विधायक रामविलास पासवान से पिछली बार का बदला वसूल लिया। उन्हाेंने पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती से ही बढ़त बनाये रखा। ललन दूसरी बार पीरपैंती विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़े और जीत दर्ज की। ललन को टिकट मिलने के बाद पूर्व विधायक अमन कुमार बागी बनकर निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में उतर गए थे। अमन के मैदान में आने के बाद राजद ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस में चुनाव लड़ रही थी।

ललन को हराने के लिए भागलपुर के जदयू सांसद अजय मंडल तक चुनावी क्षेत्र में गए थे और खुलकर अमन के लिए प्रचार भी किया। सांसद गंगोता बहुल क्षेत्र में जाकर ललन के बदले अमन के पक्ष में वोट मांग रहे थे। सांसद जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं को भी मोबाइल पर भी भाजपा को वोट नहीं देने की अपील करते रहे। जिसका ऑडियो वायरल हो गया और उसी वायरल ऑडियो पर डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी ने बाखरपुर की चुनावी जनसभा में सांसद को भ्रम ना फैलाने की चेतावनी तक दे डाली थी।

भाजपा के लिए जदयू वोट बैंक रहा निर्णायक

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव राजद के साथ जदयू के रहने के बावजूद रामविलास पासवान की जीत महज पांच हजार वोट से हुई थी। जदयू सांसद अजय मंडल के क्षेत्र घोघा में भी भाजपा को बढ़त मिली। 2015 में जिस बूथ पर सीपीएम व सीपीआई और 2010 में कांग्रेस को बढ़त मिली थी, वहां महागठबंधन के मुकाबले भाजपा को ज्यादा वोट मिले।

2019 में जहां सांसद को कम वोट मिले थे, वहां बीजेपी को ज्यादा मिले

वायरल ऑडियो पर सुशील मोदी के बयानबाजी ने प्रदेश की राजनीति में भूचाल ला दिया। खासकर एनडीए में। बात बिगड़ता देख सांसद अजय मंडल को सुशील माेदी की सभा के 24 घंटे के अंदर स्थिति साफ करनी पड़ी। सांसद का जादू इलाके में नहीं चल सका। गंगोता बहुल बूथ पर भाजपा को सबसे अधिक मत मिले। वहीं, जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी सांसद के विरोध में जमकर बीजेपी को वोट किया।

2019 में लोकसभा चुनाव में पीरपैंती विधानसभा में जिस बूथ पर सांसद अजय को कम वोट पड़ा था। उस बूथ पर भाजपा को उससे अधिक वोट मिले। जनता ने बागी अमन कुमार को वोटकटवा साबित कर दिखाया। राजद माई वोट समीकरण में ही रह गया। जबकि भाजपा को महादलित व आदिवासी समेत तमाम वर्गों से वोट मिले।

सबसे पहला रुझान गाेपालपुर का, ताे सबसे अंत में रिजल्ट भागलपुर का आया

जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें पर पड़े मताें की गिनती के लिए इस बार दाे जगहाें पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज और महिला आईटीआई में मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया था। पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज में नाथनगर, भागलपुर, बिहपुर और गाेपालपुर विधानसभा सीटाें की मतगणना हुई। मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू हुई। सबसे पहले गाेपालपुर विधानसभा सीट का रुझान सुबह 9.35 बजे आया। जबकि सबसे अंत में भागलपुर विधानसभा सीट का परिणाम आया।

सबसे अंत में भागलपुर से जीत के बाद कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर आए। इसके साथ ही उनके जिंदाबाद के नारे लगने लगे। विजय जुलूस भी निकाला गया। ढाेल-नगाड़े के साथ जुलूस निकाला गया। खुली जीप में बैठकर अजीत शर्मा जुलूस के साथ चलते रहे। इस दाैरान उनके साथ राजद के चक्रपाणि हिमांशु, जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर यादव, कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष परवेज जमाल समेत कई नेता व कार्यकर्ता थे।

