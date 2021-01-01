पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:भैरवा तालाब में होगा वाटर पार्क, मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग से बेहतर हो जाएगा शहर का ट्रैफिक

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कमेटी बोली-कब शहर होगा स्मार्ट अफसरों ने कहा-अब 6 माह बचे हैं
  • स्मार्ट सिटी एडवाइजरी कमेटी बैठक में मेंबर्स बोले-कोई भी काम अब जमीन पर उतार दें, हम सभी विवाद भूल जाएंगे

भैरवा तालाब में वाटर पार्क बनेगा। यहां बोटिंग हो सकेगी। गंगा घाट रोशन होंगे। मल्टीलेवल व अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग होगी। स्मार्ट रोड व ड्रेनेज फरवरी से आकार लेगा। स्मार्ट सिटी की एडवाइजरी कमेटी की बैठक में सोमवार को ये जानकारी दी गई। निगम के सभागार में ढाई घंटे हुई बैठक में कमेटी ने स्मार्ट सिटी के अफसरों से पूछा... काम पूरा होने का समय सीमा क्या है?

प्रभारी नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र वर्मा ने कहा, 5 साल था, अब 6 माह बचे हैं। जल्द ही स्मार्ट वर्क नजर आएगा। कमेटी बोली- स्मार्ट सिटी का जैसा प्रोजेक्ट दिखा रहे हैं, वैसा कर दें तो विदेशों की तरह दिखेगा। आप इसे पूरा करें तो लोग अब तक के विवाद भूल जाएंगे। सांसद अजय मंडल की प्रतिनिधि डॉ. प्रीति शेखर ने शहर के दक्षिणी क्षेत्र व नाथनगर को भी स्मार्ट सिटी में शामिल करने की राय दी। अफसरों ने कहा, अब एबीडी एरिया में वार्ड 25,26,27,28,29 और 38 जुड़े हैं। पूरा बाजार स्मार्ट होगा।

दोपहर 3 बजे शाम 5.30 बजे तक चली बैठक में मेयर सीमा साहा ने कहा, सभी सवालों के जवाब दें ताकि लोग चल रहे काम की जानकारी पा सकें। अफसरों ने कहा, अब तक 24 कराेड़ खर्च हुए हैं। डॉ. प्रीति शेखर ने कहा, हर माह बैठक कर लोगों को जानकारी दें। अब बैठक 23 फरवरी को होगी।

नगर निगम के सभागार में कमेटी मेंबर्स को पावर प्वॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन से दिखाए स्मार्ट सिटी में होने वाले काम

नए क्षेत्र जुड़े, होंगे काम
एबीडी एरिया पहले 699 एकड़ था। अब 1141.87 और बढ़ाया गया है। अब स्मार्ट सिटी का दायरा 1840 एकड़ हो गया है। इस क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी की टीम योजना तैयार कर रही है। इसमें वेंडिंग जोन, स्मार्ट रोड, गंगा घाटों का सौंदर्यीकरण होना है। इन क्षेत्रों में मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग भी बनेगी।

स्मार्ट रोड में साइकिल ट्रैक भी बनाएं, ताकि बच्चे सुरक्षित सफर कर सकें
चेंबर अाॅफ काॅमर्स के उपाध्यक्ष अजीत जैन, सदस्य ओमप्रकाश कनाेडिया ने कहा, स्मार्ट रोड में साइकिल ट्रैक भी बनाए। शहर के इंट्री प्वॉइंट पर प्रवेश द्वार बनाएं। कमेटी सदस्य इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के प्रो. शशांक शेखर, सीए सुनील कुमार दारूका, डाॅ. आनंद आजाद, नागरिक विकास समिति के जियाउर रहमान ने कहा, सड़कों को स्मार्ट करने को पहले कोई छोटी सड़क लें।

उसे स्मार्ट बनाएं। फिर दूसरी लें। इससे परेशानी नहीं होगी। विधायक अजीत शर्मा के प्रतिनिधि अभय आनंद ने कहा, सैंडिस के निर्माण में पारदर्शिता रखें। माैके पर जीविका के प्रोग्राम मैनेजर संंताेष कुमार, एमएलसी डाॅ. एनके यादव के प्रतिनिधि संजीव सुमन भी माैजूद थे।

ऐसे काम से बदल जाएगा शहर

  • भैरवा तालाब को वाटर पार्क की शक्ल दी जाएगी। यहां बोटिंग होगी। सुंदर सीढ़ियां बनेंगी। पौधारोपण भी होगा।
  • बूढ़ानाथ, बरारी पुल या सीढ़ी घाट के पास रीवर फ्रंट होगा। घाटाें का साैंदर्यीकरण हाेगा।
  • गंगा घाट किनारे 10 स्थानों पर ई- टाॅयलेट बनेंगे। घाटों को रोशन भी किया जाएगा।
  • शहर में 10 स्थानाें पर निगम के टैक्स, पानी, सफाई के लिए जनसुविधा केंद्र बनेंगे।
  • मल्टीलेवल व अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग होगी। इसके लिए जगह की तलाश हो रही है।
  • बूढ़ानाथ मंदिर के पार्क व मंदिर का जीर्णाेद्धार होगा। तीन सड़कें भी संवरेगी।
  • पुलिस लाइन में बन रही कमांड एंड कंट्रोल की बिल्डिंग मार्च तक दिखेगी।
  • काेतवाली से मंदराेजा व अन्य इलाके में स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग जाेन बनाए जाएंगे।
  • स्मार्ट राेड व ड्रेनेज के लिए अडानी ग्रुप के साथ फरवरी में हाेगी बैठक।
