पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:100 कराेड़ की अवैध निकासी काे लेकर कल्याण विभाग कराएगा एफआईआर

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व में दो प्राथमिकी हाे चुकी है, कई पूर्व कल्याण पदाधिकारियों पर हाे सकती है कार्रवाई

सृजन घोटाले में 100 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी को लेकर एक और प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की तैयारी शुरू हाे गई है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद कई अफसरों की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं। मामले में कई पूर्व कल्याण पदाधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है। जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी श्याम प्रसाद यादव ने बताया कि विभाग से इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने का निर्देश मिला है। सृजन घोटाले की पहली प्राथमिकी सात अगस्त 2017 को जिला नजारत शाखा के नाजिर ने दर्ज कराई थी। प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद विभागों की जांच में अवैध निकासी का बड़ा खुलासा हुआ था। जिला कल्याण कार्यालय के 221 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए की अवैध निकासी का मामला सामने आया।

एजी की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट के अनुसार तत्कालीन जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी रामलला सिंह, राम ईश्वर शर्मा, ललन कुमार सिंह और अरुण कुमार के कार्यकाल में अवैध निकासी हुई थी। 121 करोड़ 71 लाख 61 हजार रुपए की अवैध निकासी को लेकर पूर्व में दो प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी जा चुकी है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद महालेखाकार ने 2007 से 2017 तक की जांच करायी थी।

जांच के बाद गबन की राशि बढ़कर 221.60 करोड़ रुपये हो गयी। करीब एक सौ करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी को लेकर अभी तक प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं करायी गयी है। पूर्व जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार शर्मा ने सरकारी वकील से मंतव्य लेने के बाद सीबीआई को पत्र भेजकर पूर्व में सृजन घोटाले को लेकर दर्ज प्राथमिकी तिलकामांझी कांड संख्या 555/ 2017 में शेष राशि 99 करोड़ 88 लाख 69 हजार रुपये समायोजित करते हुए जांच करने का आग्रह किया था।
सरकार से अधिसूचना जारी हाेने के बाद सीबीआई कर सकती है केस की जांच
इसी पत्र के आलोक में सीबीआई द्वारा सूचित किया गया है कि अतिरिक्त गबन की राशि के अनुसंधान के लिए बिहार सरकार द्वारा अधिसूचित किया जाना आवश्यक है। बिहार सरकार से नई अधिसूचना प्राप्त होने के बाद ही अनुसंधान की कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

सीबीआई के पत्र के आलोक में अनुसूचित जाति एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति कल्याण विभाग के सचिव को पत्र भेजकर अधिसूचना जारी करने का आग्रह किया गया था। विभाग ने अवैध निकासी को लेकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने को कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें