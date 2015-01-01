पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रद्धांजलि:सतीश प्रसाद सिंह की तेरहवीं पर पहुंचे झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री, दी श्रद्धांजलि

परबत्ता12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हेमंत सोरेन ने परिवार के सदस्यों से भी मुलाकात की, सुरक्षा चाक-चौबंद थी

सौढ उत्तरी पंचायत अंतर्गत सतीशनगर गांव में शुक्रवार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सतीश प्रसाद सिंह तथा उनकी अर्द्धांगिनी ज्ञानकला देवी के तेरहवीं पर आयोजित श्रद्धांजलि सभा में झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने भाग लिया। भागलपुर जिला के नारायणपुर स्थित जेपी कॉलेज के मैदान पर उनका हेलीकॉप्टर ने लैण्ड किया तथा चाक चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के तहत आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के क्रम में उन्होंने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सतीश प्रसाद सिंह तथा उनकी धर्मपत्नी के तैलचित्र पर पुष्प चढ़ाकर अपनी तथा झारखंड सरकार की तरफ से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित किया। इस आयोजन के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सतीश प्रसाद सिंह के दोनों पुत्रों सुनील कुमार सिंह और सुशील कुमार सिंह के अलावा उनके दामाद सह पूर्व मंत्री नागमणि तथा बिहार सरकार की पूर्व मंत्री सुचित्रा सिन्हा के साथ-साथ अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्तियों तथा पारिवारिक सदस्यों से मुलाकात किया। कहा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सतीश प्रसाद सिंह का जीवन सामाजिक न्याय का मिसाल है। हेमंत सोरेन तथा सतीश प्रसाद सिंह के पुत्र सुशील कुमार सिंह दोनों स्कूली शिक्षा के दिनों में सहपाठी थे। इस अवसर पर खगड़िया के सांसद चौधरी महबूब अली कैसर,पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री नागमणि, कांग्रेस नेता रणवीर सिंह, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अखिलेश कुमार विद्यार्थी भी थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें