हत्या:मां को गाली देने पर डांटा तो इंजीनियर ने की अपने शिक्षक भाई की गोली मार हत्या

परबत्ता4 घंटे पहले
हत्या की घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन। इनसेट में मृत शिक्षक राकेश(फाइल फोटो)।
  • सलारपुर गांव का मामला, पांच भाइयों में संपत्ति बंटवारे का चल रहा विवाद
  • बंटवारे के फैसले पर बेटे से हस्ताक्षर कराने गई मां से की गाली-गलौज

संपत्ति विवाद में छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई की गोलीमार हत्या कर दी। मामला भरसो पंचायत के सलारपुर गांव का है। रविवार देर शाम घटना के बाद घायल राकेश कुमार सिंह को परबत्ता अस्पताल लाया जहां से उसे बेगूसराय रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन बेगूसराय पहुंचने से पहले ही मौत हो गई। सलारपुर के सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक परमानंद सिंह के पांच पुत्रों के बीच विगत कुछ दिनों से जमीन व संपत्ति के बंटवारे को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। रविवार को इस संबंध में वे सभी किसी निष्कर्ष पर पहुंच चुके थे। लेकिन परमानंद सिंह के तीसरे पुत्र चितरंजन कुमार ने पंचायती को मानने से इनकार कर दिया। रविवार देर शाम जब उनकी मां ने इस फैसले पर सहमति और हस्ताक्षर के लिए उन्हें आग्रह किया तो वह अपनी मां के साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगा। इसी क्रम में उनके शिक्षक पुत्र राकेश सिंह ने आपत्ति किया और चितरंजन को डांटते हुए वहां से भगा दिया। लेकिन चितरंजन वहां से बाहर जाकर पिस्तौल लेकर आया और उसने राकेश सिंह के ऊपर गोली चला दी। गोली पेट में लगी। मृतक के पिता परमानंद सिंह के कथनानुसार परबत्ता थाना में पुलिस पदाधिकारी के समक्ष राकेश सिंह ने बयान दिया। इस बयान में उन्होंने अपने भाई तथा उनके दो सहयोगियों का नाम बताया। घटना के ठीक बाद चितरंजन सिंह गांव से फरार हो गया। शव का सलारपुर घाट में गंगा के किनारे उनका दाह संस्कार किया गया।

सीनियर इंजीनियर के साथ भी मारपीट का आरोपी रहा है चितरंजन
राकेश कुमार सिंह लगार पंचायत के मध्य विद्यालय उदयपुर में नियोजित शिक्षक के रूप में कार्यरत था। वहीं, चितरंजन कुमार पॉलिटेक्निक करने के बाद एसपी सिंगला कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी में जूनियर इंजीनियर के पद पर मुजफ्फरपुर में काम करता था। लेकिन वर्ष 2014 में अपने सीनियर सीनियर इंजीनियर के साथ मारपीट करके उसने वह नौकरी छोड़ दी। तब से लेकर वह गांव में रहता था तथा एक छोटी सी दुकान खोल कर अपनी आजीविका चला रहा था। विगत कुछ दिनों से परमानंद सिंह के पांचों पुत्रों के बीच भूमि तथा संपत्ति के बंटवारे को लेकर के बातचीत और विवाद चल रहा था।

भगवान ऐसा दुख किसी को न दें, जिसके एक बेटे ने दूसरे बेटे को मारा: पिता
इस पूरे प्रकरण में सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक परमानंद सिंह ने बताया कि भगवान ऐसी दुख किसी को न दे जिसके एक बेटे की हत्या उसके दूसरे बेटे के द्वारा की गई हो। वहीं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता जय प्रकाश यादव, सामाजिक न्याय आन्दोलन सौरभ कुमार, सीपीआईएम के सुरेश यादव ने इस घटना पर दुख प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि हमें अब सोचना होगा कि हमारा समाज किस रास्ते पर जा रहा है। अराजपत्रित प्रारंभिक शिक्षक संघ के जिला सचिव ललन कुमार ने बताया कि यह घटना समाज में गिर रहे नैतिक स्तर को रेखांकित करता है। यह ऐसी घटना है जिसमें घर के चिराग से ही घर को आग लग गई और पूरा घर जलकर राख हो गया।

लिखित आवेदन पर किया जाएगा मामला दर्ज
मामले में शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा कर के उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। लिखित आवेदन आने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जायेगी।
प्रियरंजन कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, परबत्ता

