पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में पलटी कार, ड्राइवर व सवार जख्मी

पिपरिया/बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क पर अतिक्रमण की वजह से होता है हादसा

सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के सैदपुरा-दैताबांध सड़क मार्ग में गुरुवार की दोपहर आई टेन कार सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में जा पलटा। इससे कार में सवार एक यात्री सहित चालक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। ग्रामीणों की मदद से कार को पलटी कर चालक व यात्री को बाहर निकाला गया एवं इलाज के लिए लखीसराय निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती कराया। कार चालक की पहचान नवाबगंज गांव के भूखन यादव एवं यात्री की पहचान चंदनपुरा गांव के फंटूस कुमार के रूप में की गई। कार जगदीशपुर गांव जा रहा था कि रास्ते में गड्ढे में पलटी खा गया। सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर झोपड़ी बना लिए जाने के कारण सकरा हो गया है। जिसके कारण प्राय वाहन दुर्घटना का शिकार होते रहता है। वहीं थाना क्षेत्र के नगर पंचायत स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप गुरुवार को अज्ञात वाहन ने एक अधेड़ महिला को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें महिला चोटिल हो गई। लोगों ने इलाज के रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें