पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध रेत उत्खनन:रेत से भरे डंपराें के चालकों, मालिकाें पर केस

पिपरिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवारा पुलिस थाना परिसर में खड़े रेत से भरे तीन डंपराें के ड्राइवर और मालिकों पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। टीआई थाना मंगलवारा पिपरिया उमेश तिवारी ने बताया कि तहसीलदार पिपरिया राजेश बोरासी के द्वारा 25 अगस्त को अवैध रेत उत्खनन की कार्रवाई में तीन डंपर पकड़कर मंगलवारा थाना में खड़े किए गए थे।

प्रकरण की जानकारी कलेक्टर होशंगाबाद को भेजी गई। कलेक्टर कार्यालय से मिले निर्देश के बाद डंपर एमपी 40 एचए 0359, डंपर एमपी 40 एचए 0264 और डंपर एमपी 07 एचबी 6164 के ड्राइवर और मालिकों के खिलाफ आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें