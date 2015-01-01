पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दियारा में गुंडाराज:पथुआ दियारा में पर्चा की जमीन पर अपराधियों ने की गोलीबारी, ट्रैक्टर से बोए खेत, किसानों में दहशत

पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिपरिया के पथुआ में बेगूसराय के सिंहमा गांव के अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद

रबी फसल का समय आते ही दियारा क्षेत्र के खेताें पर वर्चस्व कायम कर बुआई के लिए अपराधियों की बंदूकें गरजने लगी हैं। मंगलवार देर शाम पिपरिया थाना क्षेत्र के पथुआ दियारा स्थित पर्चा की जमीन पर बेगूसराय जिले के सिंहमा गांव के अपराधियों ने ताबड़तोड़ गोलीबारी कर 20 बीघा जमीन काे ट्रैक्टर से जोतकर बीज बो दिए।

हथियार से लैस छह-सात अपराधियों ने एक दर्जन से अधिक गोलीबारी की। ट्रैक्टर लेकर खेत पर चढ़ाई की। फसल बोए गए खेत पथुआ गांव के गरीब किसानों की है।

गोलीबारी से पर्चाधारी किसानों में दहशत है। जानकारी के बावजूद किसान भय से बुधवार को खेत नहीं गए। पिपरिया पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी से इंकार किया। कहा शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई होगी। बताया कि दियारा क्षेत्र में रबी की बुआई शुरू होते ही खेत पर वर्चस्व के लिए प्रत्येक वर्ष दबंग व अपराधी गोलीबारी कर दहशत फैलाकर कब्जा करते हैं।

संपन्न किसान द्वारा विरोध कर जमीन कब्जा कर लिया जाता है लेकिन गरीब किसानों पर अपराधियों की मनमानी चलती है। कुछ वर्ष पूर्व पथुआ में ही जमीन पर कब्जे को लेकर नरसंहार की घटना हुई थी जिसमें एक पक्ष के एक एवं दूसरे पक्ष के तीन लोगों की जान चली गई थी।

किसान वर्षों से कर रहे खेती, दबंगाई कर कब्जा जमाया

पथुआ गांव के पर्चाधारी किसान टुनटुन पासवान, धतुरी भगत, फूचो पासवान, मंडल रजक, युगल रजक ने बताया कि पर्चा के बीस बीघा जमीन पर मंगलवार देर शाम छह बजे राइफल, बंदूक से लैश छह-सात सिंहमा के अपराधियों ने साथ लाए ट्रैक्टर से खेत की जोतकर सरसों, गेहूं आदि फसल लगा दिया। एक दर्जन से अधिक ताबड़तोड गोलीबारी भी की।

किसानों ने बताया कि कई वर्षो से सरकार द्वारा दिए गए पर्चे की जमीन पर खेतीबाड़ी करते आ रहे है। हमलोगों का जीने का यही सहारा है। खेती छूट जाने के बाद भूखों मरने की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाएगी। सभी पर्चाधारी किसानों में किसी अनहोनी को लेकर दहशत का माहौल है। किसानों ने जमीन पर कब्जा दिलाने की मांग पुलिस प्रशासन से की है।

एक सप्ताह में गोलीबारी की दूसरी घटना, पूरे क्षेत्र में तनाव व दहशत

दियारा क्षेत्र में प्रत्येक वर्ष खेत पर कब्जे को लेकर गोलीबारी की घटना होती है। एक सप्ताह में गोलीबारी की यह दूसरी घटना है। पिछले गुरूवार को सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के 568वां दियारा में खेत की जमीन पर कब्जे को दो गुटों के बीच गोलीबारी की घटना हुई थी। दोनों ओर से 12-14 राउंड गोली चली थी।

इस मामले की आंच अभी शांति भी नहीं हुई कि पथुआ दियारा में गोलीबारी की घटना को अपराधियों ने अंजाम दिया। पुलिस इन मामलाे को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। जिसके कारण कभी भी इस प्रकार की घटना को लेकर टकराव हुई तो कई लोगों की जान जा सकती है।

नहीं मिली शिकायत, मामले की होगी जांच : पिपरिया थानाध्यक्ष

पिपरिया थानाध्यक्ष राजकुमार साहू ने बताया कि पर्चे की जमीन को जोतने एवं गोलीबारी होने की घटना की सूचना नहीं मिली है। न हीं किसी पर्चाधारी ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें