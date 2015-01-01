पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:रोक के बाद भी सैलानी जान जोखिम में डालकर जा रहे देनवा दर्शन प्वाइंट

पिपरिया28 मिनट पहले
पिपरिया। रोड की रेलिंग तोड़कर खड़ी ढलान से जाते हैं पर्यटक।
  • कभी भी हाे सकता है बड़ा हादसा, एसटीआर नहीं दे रहा ध्यान

पचमढ़ी और पिपरिया के बीच पड़ने वाली देनवा नदी की गहरी घाटी को देखने के लिए लोग अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। रोजाना सैकड़ों लोग पहाड़ी ढलान पर खड़े होकर देनवा दर्शन कर रहे हैं। इसमें किसी दिन बड़े हादसे की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

सतपुड़ा टाइगर रिजर्व को यहां जल्दी ही जाली का इंतजाम करना चाहिए। मालूम हो की पहाड़ी नदी देनवा की गहराई टूरिस्ट को आकर्षित करती है। यहां नदी की गहराई देखने के लिए पचमढ़ी आने वाले टूरिस्ट रुकते हैं। आपराधिक तत्वों द्वारा पहाड़ी खाई का दुरुपयोग करने पर एसटीआर ने देनवा दर्शन नामक प्वाइंट को बंद कर दिया। अब यहां से टूरिस्ट के दर्शन करने पर रोक लगी हुई है।

इसके बाद भी पचमढ़ी आने वाले टूरिस्ट देनवा दर्शन जाते हैं। देनवा दर्शन प्वाइंट की कटीली तारों की बागुड़ को फांदकर लोग चले जाते हैं। इसके अलावा सड़क के किनारे जो पत्थरों की रेलिंग बनाई गई थी उसे भी लोगों ने तोड़ दिया है और खड़ी ढलान पर खड़े होकर देनवा की गहराई देख रहे हैं।

एसटीआर पचमढ़ी के एसडीओ संजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि एसटीआर के द्वारा देनवा दर्शन प्वाइंट पर रोक लगा दी गई है। उसे बंद कर दिया गया है। इसी के साथ वहां सूचना भी लगा दी गई है। इसके बाद भी हमें जानकारी मिल रही है कि लोग देनवा नदी को देखने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

शर्मा ने बताया कि उस पूरे क्षेत्र में लोहे की जाली लगाने का प्रस्ताव वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को भेजा गया है। लोहे की जाली लग जाने के बाद घाटी की तरफ लोगों का जाना बंद हो जाएगा। मालूम हो कि देनवा दर्शन प्वाइंट बंद हुए काफी समय हो चुका है और जान जोखिम में डालकर देना की घाटी को देखने का सिलसिला तभी से जारी है। इसके बाद भी अभी तक एसटीअार में यहां जाली लगवाने के काम में गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई है।

