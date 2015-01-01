पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दियारा में नहीं चलता कानून का राज:दियारा में वर्चस्व को लेकर दो अपराधी गुटों मेंे गोलीबारी, 12 से 14 राउंड चली गोली, दहशत

पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
दियारा की जमीन जहां बुआई के दौरान हुई गोलीबारी की घटना।
  • गुरुवार देर शाम सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के दियारा में गोलीबारी, कोई हताहत नहीं
  • दियारा में कब्जा कर फसल बोने-काटने को बंदूकों का गर्जन शुरू, अपराधी सक्रिय, पुलिस बनी रहती बेबस

रबी फसल का समय आते ही दियारा क्षेत्र की विवादित जमीन पर वर्चस्व को लेकर अपराधियों की बंदूकें गरजने लगी हैं। गुरुवार देर शाम सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के 568वें दियारा में खेत में बुआई के दौरान दो अपराधी गुटों में जमकर गोलीबारी हुई। दोनों के बीच 12 से 14 राउंड गोलीबारी हुई है। घटना से क्षेत्र में दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है। गोलीबारी के दौरान कई किसान खेतों पर खाद-बीज छोड़ कर भाग गए। शुक्रवार को भी किसान दहशत से खेतों में कार्य करने नहीं गए। घटना के संबंध में सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस ने जानकारी मिलने और शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। जानकारी के अनुसार 568वें दियारा में बुआई के दौरान वर्चस्व को लेकर रामचंद्रपुर के नवोदित अपराधी जंजीर सिंह एवं बौधू सिंह के बीच गोलीबारी की घटना हुई है। बताया जाता है कि गुरुवार को सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मानुचक घाट के पार 568वें दियारा में किसान बुआई कर रहे थे। इसी बीच जंजीर सिंह घोड़ा, बाइक एवं कुछ पैदल अपराधी अाधुनिक हथियारों से लैस होकर दियारा क्षेत्र पहुंचे और गोलीबारी करने लगे। साथ बेगूसराय जिले के भी अपराधी शामिल थे। दूसरी तरफ से बुआई कर रहे बौधु सिंह भी गोली चलाने लगा। दोनों ओर से गोली चलने की घटना से किसान खेत छोड़ कर भाग गए। बताया जाता है कि दियारा क्षेत्र में रबी फसल की बुआई एवं कटाई को लेकर प्रत्येक वर्ष वर्चस्व को लेकर गोलीबारी की घटना होती है।

नवोदित गिरोह सक्रिय वारदात की आशंका

दियारा क्षेत्र में नवोदित अपराधी गिरोह सक्रिय हैं। गुरुवार को ही जंजीर सिंह के हाथ में राइफल लहराने का फोटो वायरल हुआ था। पुलिस पड़ताल कर रही है। पूर्व में भी उसने गांव के एक व्यक्ति को गोली मार दी थी। बौधू सिंह कई मामलों का अभियुक्त है। तिहाड़ जेल से दो वर्ष पूर्व छूट कर बाहर आया था। दियारा की जमीन पर कब्जा करना एवं फसल लूटना इनलोगों का धंधा है।

568 बीघा में फैला हैै दियारा का क्षेत्र

दियारा की उपजाऊ जमीन पर वर्चस्व को लेकर प्रत्येक वर्ष गोलीबारी की घटना होती है। इस वर्ष यह शुरुआत है। 568बीघा में फैले 568वें दियारा में सलेमपुर, जगदीशपुर एवं रामचंद्रपुर के किसानों की जमीन है। अपराधी अपनी-अपनी दावेदारी करते हैं। दियारा की जमीन पर फसल बुआई एवं कटाई के दौरान अपराधियों की बंदूकंे गरजती हंै। जिसकी लाठी उसकी भैंस कहावत के अनुसार जमीन पर कब्जा व फसल लूट को अंजाम दिया जाता है। दियारा की विवादित जमीन पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम करने के लिए पुलिस कभी भी सकारात्मक पहल नहीं करती। इससे अपराधियों का मनोबल बढ़ा हुआ रहता है।

भौगोलिक बनावट का उठाते फायदा

दियारा क्षेत्र में पुलिस की लापरवाही से अपराधियों का मनोबल बढ़ता है। वैसे दियारा की भौगोलिक बनावट का लाभ अपराधी उठाते हैं। इससे कार्रवाई करने में पुलिस भी बेबस रहती है। दियारा क्षेत्र का जुड़ाव बेगूसराय जिले से है। वर्चस्व को लेकर गोलीबारी या अन्य आपराधिक घटनाओं को अंजाम देने के बाद पुलिस के पहुंचने के पूर्व अपराधी बेगूसराय जिले में प्रवेश कर जाती है। अपराधी भी बेगूसराय जिले के अपराधियों का सहयोग लेकर वर्चस्व की लड़ाई लड़ते है। गुरूवार की देर शाम हुई गोलीबारी की घटना में एक गुट में कई बेगूसराय के अपराधी भी शामिल थे।

घटना की मिली सूचना शिकायत पर कार्रवाई
दियारा क्षेत्र में गोलीबारी होने की सूचना उसी क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधि से मिली है। किसी ने घटना की शिकायत नहीं की है। शिकायत मिलने पर या फिर अपने स्तर से मामले की जांच पड़ताल कराकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
चंदन कुमार, सूर्यगढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष

