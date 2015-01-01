पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र हाेगा अपग्रेड बनेगा छह बेड का अस्पताल

  • केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने दिया आश्वासन

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे ने रामपुर गांव के लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया है। इस आश्वासन पर ग्रामीणों के बीच खुशी व्याप्त है। रामपुर गांव स्थित स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र को अपग्रेड कर छह शय्या वाला अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बनाने की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र ही होगी। यहां स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित सारी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होगी। इस केंद्र के आसपास के गांव के लोगों को सुविधा मिलेगी। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे सपरिवार भागलपुर से मतदान कर पटना लौटने के क्रम में रामपुर गांव स्थित लाइन होटल पर रुके थे। रामपुर निवासी समाजसेवी संतोष कुमार के नेतृत्व में एक शिष्ट मंडल ने उनसे भेंट कर इस गांव के स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के संबंध में आवेदन सौंपा था। मंत्री ने शीघ्र कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। समाजसेवी संतोष कुमार एवं प्रतिनिधियों ने खुशी जताते हुए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री का आभार प्रकट किया है।

