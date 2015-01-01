पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डीजल लेने जा रहा ट्रैक्टर पलटा, ड्राइवर की मौत

होशंगाबाद/पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
खेत में गिरा ट्रैक्टर
  • पिपरिया के शंखनी गांव के पास दर्दनाक हादसा

शंखनी गांव के पास शुक्रवार सुबह एक ट्रैक्टर पलट जाने से ड्राइवर प्रेमाराम की मौत हो गई। थाना मंगलवारा पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम किया है। थाना मंगलवारा टीआई उमेश तिवारी ने बताया कि एक ट्रैक्टर डीजल लेने के लिए पिपरिया आ रहा था।

शंखनी पावर हाउस के पास असंतुलित होकर वह पलट गया। ट्रैक्टर को प्रेमाराम 28 वर्ष चला रहा था। मनमोहन किरार ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनके पास ड्राइवर प्रेमाराम का फोन आया कि ट्रैक्टर पलट गया है।

मैं उसमें दबा हूं। आकर मुझे बचा लो। तत्काल मनमोहन अपने साथियों के साथ दुर्घटना स्थल पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने पाया कि ड्राइवर ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबा हुआ है। उसे निकालकर सरकारी अस्पताल पिपरिया इलाज के लिए भेजा गया लेकिन रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर प्रकरण जांच में लिया है।

