विस चुनाव:पिपरिया में महिलाओं ने किया ज्यादा मतदान

पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पिपरिया में पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने बड़े उत्साह के साथ मतदान किया। प्रखंड में 16316 पुरुष व 14470 महिला मतदाता हैं। बीडीओ शत्रुंजय सिंह ने बताया कि प्रखंड में 30787 मतदाता हैं। इनमें 16271 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाला है।

