पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपलब्धि:बाबुल आलम चुने प्रमुख, उपप्रमुख बनीं तैरुन निशा

पोठिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत के बाद समिति सदस्यों के साथ खुशी मनाते प्रमुख बाबुल आलम।

बाबुल आलम पोठिया के नए प्रखंड प्रमुख निर्वाचित हुए हैं। उप प्रमुख के पद पर तैरुन निशा निर्वाचित हुई है। मंगलवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित सभागार भवन में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच प्रखंड प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख का चुनाव सम्पन्न हुआ। पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख पद पर चुनाव के लिए जिला से आये प्रेक्षक प्रभात कुमार व निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत कराई। प्रमुख पद पर मो. जाकिर हुसैन व मो. बाबुल आलम ने उम्मीदवारी के लिए अपना पर्चा दाखिल किया। यहां कुल 29 समिति सदस्य हैं। मंगलवार को निर्वाचन के दौरान एक सदस्य अनुपस्थित रहे। उपस्थित कुल 28 समिति सदस्यों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। प्रमुख प्रत्याशी बाबुल आलम को 15 मत मिले, वहीं मो. जाकिर हुसैन को 13 मत प्राप्त हुआ। इस प्रकार दो मतों से मो. बाबुल आलम प्रखंड प्रमुख निर्वाचित हुए। उप प्रमुख पद के लिए भी दो प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन किया। इसमें मो. जमील अख्तर एवं तैरून निशा शामिल थे। कुल 28 मतों में तैरून निशा को 14 मत वहीं जमील अख्तर को 13 मत प्राप्त हुआ। एक मत बैलेट खाली रहने के कारण निरस्त कर दिया गया। इस प्रकार तैरून निशा एक मत से उपप्रमुख पद पर आसीन हो गयी। समर्थकों ने जमाई खुशी : प्रखंड प्रमुख के पद पर मो. बाबुल की जीत की खबर मिलते ही उनके समर्थकों में ख़ुशी की लहर दौड़ गयी। लोगों ने एक दूसरे को अबीर-गुलाल और मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी। इस दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कड़े प्रबंध किये गए थे। इस मौके पर,बीडीओ सशिम सौरव मनी, सीओ निश्चल कुमार प्रेम, थानाध्यक्ष कुंदन कुमार सिंह, प्रखंड सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी समीर राय सहित पुलिस बल थे।

दूसरे खेमे ने जमाया उप प्रमुख पद पर कब्जा
प्रखंड प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख पद को लेकर दो पक्षों में रस्साकसी चल रही थी। एक खेमा मो. जाकिर के पक्ष में था तो वहीं दूसरा खेमा मो. बाबुल के पक्ष में था। जाकिर निवर्तमान उप प्रमुख हैं। मंगलवार को हुए चुनाव में उन्हें तो हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा पर उनकी खेमे की तैरुन निशा विजयी रही। बताते चलें कि विगत 27 सितंबर को निवर्तमान प्रखंड प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख के खिलाफ सदस्यों ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया था जो बहुमत से पारित हो गया। इसके बाद से ही दोनों खेमा प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख की कुर्सी के लिए जद्दोजहद कर रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें