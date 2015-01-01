पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन विवाद:दिव्यांग के साथ दबंगों ने की मारपीट, थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज

पोठिया3 घंटे पहले
जमीन विवाद में दिव्यांग के साथ मारपीट करने को लेकर पीड़ित लाल मोहम्मद अंसारी ने पोठिया थाने में कांड संख्या 253/20 दर्ज कराया है। थाने को दिए आवेदन में कहा कि 2 दिसंबर की अल सुबह असेबुल पिता तफेजुल साकिन काचनबस्ती, रसीद पिता एलमुद्दीन साकिन नयाबस्ती, पोठिया अन्य कई लोगों को साथ लेकर जमीन पर कब्जा करने की नीयत से हरवो-हथियार से लैस होकर लाल मोहम्मद के चुरीपट्टी मदरसा के समीप फुस के मकान पर धाबा बोल दिया और दिव्यांग लाल मोहम्मद एवं उनकी पत्नी को बुरी तरह मारपीट करते हुए घर एवं जमीन छोड़कर चले जाने की धमकी दी।

लाल मोहम्मद एवं उनकी पत्नी के साथ हुए घटना को लेकर समाज के प्रबुद्ध एवं गणमान्य लोगों द्वारा पंचायती की गई। पंचायती में उन्हें न्याय नहीं मिलने की उम्मीद दिखी तो अंतिम में दिव्यांग की पत्नी फिरोजा खातून ने कानून का दरवाजा खटखटाया और एक लिखित आवेदन पोठिया थाने में देकर थानाध्यक्ष से न्याय की गुहार लगाई।

थाने को दिए आवेदन पर थानाध्यक्ष कुंदन कुमार ने थाना कांड संख्या 253/20 दर्ज कर अग्रिम कार्रवाई के लिए अनुसंधान महेश्वर झा को सौंपा है। पीड़ित लाल मोहम्मद अंसारी ने बताया कि मौजा पौवाखाली, थाना नंबर 119, कायमी खाता 51, खेसरा 307/222 रकवा लगभग 32 डिसमिल जमीन जो निबंधित केवाला द्वारा उनके नाम खरीद है।

