मौसम:मौसम ने बदला मिजाज, शुरुआती ठंड हो सकता है खतरनाक

पोठिया12 घंटे पहले
ठंड की दस्तक के साथ ही मौसम ने अपना रूख बदलना शुरू कर दिया। गर्मी के बीच अचानक ठंड का अनुभव लोग अनदेखा करते हैं, जबकि शुरुआती ठंड खतरनाक हो सकती है। इस दौरान अनियमित रहन-सहन और लापरवाही के कारण लोग बीमारियों के शिकार हो सकते हैं। मौसम में बदलाव के कारण इन्फ्लूएंजा सहित मौसमी बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ने लगा है। मौसम बदलने के बाद बच्चे एवं बुजुर्गों की सेहत पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। इस दौरान रक्तचाप और मधुमेह के मरीजों को भी विशेष सावधानी की जरूरत है। सर्दी, जुकाम को अनदेखा करना परेशानी का सबब बन सकता है। इसको लेकर हर आयुवर्ग के लोगों को विशेष सतर्कता की आवश्यकता होती है। चिकित्सक डॉ. पीके लाल ने बताया कि बदलते मौसम में सतर्कता आवश्यक है। मौसम में बदलाव के समय स्वच्छता एवं सतर्कता बरतकर बीमारियों की आशंका को कम किया जा सकता है। बदलते मौसम में इंफेक्शन का खतरा अधिक होता है। इसके लिए नियमित खानपान और साफ-सफाई बरतना आवश्यक है। मौसमी बीमारियों का प्रकोप बढ़ने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में लोग बीमारियों की चपेट में आते हैं। जबकि सावधानी बरतकर इसे रोका जा सकता है।

