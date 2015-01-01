पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लड़की बरामद:11 अक्टूबर को घर से अपहृत लड़की अररिया से बरामद

प्रतापगंज41 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड अंतर्गत भवानीपुर उत्तर से पड़ोसी द्वारा बीते 11 अक्टूबर की रात अपहृत लड़की को सोमवार की शाम अररिया जिले के सोनामनी थाना क्षेत्र से पुलिस ने बरामद किया। जिसे मंगलवार को 164 के बयान के लिए न्यायालय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया गया। थानाध्यक्ष प्रभाकर भारती ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि भवानीपुर उत्तर पंचायत से अपहृत लड़की अररिया जिले के सोनामनी थाना क्षेत्र में रह रही है। सूचना के आधार पर टीम गठित कर उक्त स्थान पर पहुंचे एवं अपहृत लड़की को बरामद किया। मालूम हो कि भवनीपुर उत्तर पंचायत अपहृत लड़की के पिता ने थाने में कांड संख्या 136/20 दर्ज कराया था। थानाध्यक्ष प्रभाकर भारती ने बरामदगी की पुष्टि की है।

