आक्रोश:रोड और पुल नहीं तो वोट नहीं देने का गांव पहुंचने के रास्ते में टांगा बैनर, किया प्रदर्शन

प्रतापगंज3 घंटे पहले
बैनर लेकर वोट का बहिष्कार करते जर्जर सड़क से परेशान भालुकूप चौपाल टोला और नोनिया टोला के ग्रामीण।
  • भालुकूप गांव से महज डेढ़ किमी दूर एनएच-57 पर जाने रास्ता जर्जर, ग्रामीणों का फूटा गुस्सा

चिलौनी उत्तर पंचायत स्थित भालुकूप गांव के चौपाल टोला तथा नोनिया टोला के ग्रामीणों ने गांव पहुंचने के रास्ते पर जगह-जगह रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं का बैनर लगा दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार 3000 की आबादी वाला क्षेत्र भालुकूप गांव स्थित वार्ड 4, 5 और 6 के लोग वर्षों से जनप्रतिनिधियों से एक पक्की सड़क की मांग करते रहे, जो कि गांव से महज डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर एनएच-57 में जाकर मिलती है। सड़क नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। ग्रामीण सुनील कुमार, दशरथ शर्मा, सुनील सिंह,उपेंद्र सिंह चौपाल, धर्मेंद्र शर्मा, शंकर शर्मा, रामनारायण शर्मा, सुधीर शर्मा, तेजनारायण शर्मा, शिवनारायण शर्मा, सत्यनारायण शर्मा, रंजीत शर्मा, तारा देवी, ललिता सावित्री, आशा, निर्मला, कलिया, रंजू, संगीता, रजिया, पूनम सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीण ने रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं का नारा लगाते हुए गांव के जगह जगह पोस्टर बैनर लगा कर आने वाले जनप्रतिनिधि को अवगत करा दिया।

पांच साल पहले भी विधायक से की थी मांग
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि 5 साल पूर्व भी वर्तमान विधायक वीणा भारती को अपने गांव की समस्या के बारे में बताया गया था। उसके बाद 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भी पूर्व सांसद रंजीत रंजन को भी समस्या से अवगत कराया गया था लेकिन सभी ने आश्वासन दिया था कि अगर हमारी जीत होती है तो अपलोग की समस्या खत्म कर दी जाएगी। लेकिन विधायक जीत के जाने के बाद आजतक हमलोगों की समस्या नहीं देखने आई और न हीं सुनने आई। जबतक हमलोगों की समस्या का निदान नहीं होगा तबतक हमलोग वोट का बहिष्कार करते रहेंगे।

