बैठक:ग्रामीणों से जनसंपर्क कर जमीन उपलब्ध कराएं एचएम

प्रतापगंज2 दिन पहले
गुरुगोष्ठी के दौरान उपस्थित प्रधानाध्यापक।
  • प्रतापगंज बीआरसी में गुरुगोष्ठी, बीईओ ने कहा, भूमिहीनस्कूलों के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि का लें सहयोग

बीआरसी परिसर स्थित सभागार में बुधवार को बीईओ नंदकिशोर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में गुरुगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। गुरुगोष्ठी के दौरान उपस्थित सभी विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक को जमीन विहीन स्कूलों, विद्यालय अनुदान, खर्च राशि की उपयोगिता, एमडीएम चावल का वितरण संबंधी बिंदुओं पर विस्तृत रुप से चर्चा कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में बीईओ ने प्रखंड क्षेत्र में नवसृजित भूमिहीन स्कूलों के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने के लिए संबंधित स्कूल के एचएम को निर्देश दिया कि आप अपने पंचायत के जनप्रतिनिधि के सहयोग से ग्रामीणों से जनसंपर्क कर जमीन उपलब्ध करावें। बीईओ ने इस संदर्भ में जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी के उस पत्र का जिक्र किया जिसमें उन्होंने सीओ को भी जमीन विहीन स्कूलों के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। साथ हीं बीईओ श्री सिंह ने एच एम को निर्देश दिया कि जिस स्कूल को अपनी जमीन है उसका पूरा जमीन संबंधी ब्यौरा कार्यालय को समर्पित करावे ताकि उसकी बंदोबस्ती करवाई जा सके। सत्र 2018-19 और 2019-20 के समग्र विद्यालय अनुदान राशि के व्यय एंव उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र अविलम्ब जमा कराने को कहा गया है। बैठक में एमडीएम को लेकर भी चर्चा हुई।

5 दिन के अंदर सभी प्रधानाध्यापक एमडीएम चावल का करें वितरण
बीईओ ने कहा कि 1से 5 वर्ग के बच्चों को 4 केजी और 6-से 8 वर्ग के बच्चों को 6 केजी एमडीएम के तहत चावल देना है। उन्होंने बताया कि चावल का आवंटन स्कूल को दिया जा रहा है। 5 दिन के अंदर सभी एचएम एमडीएम चावल का वितरण कर उसका उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र कार्यालय को समर्पित करें। बीईओ ने सभी हेडमास्टर से कहा कि पूर्व की प्राप्त विकास राशि के खर्च की और मुख्यमंत्री दर्शन योजना में खर्च राशि का उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र अविलम्ब जमा करने का भी निर्देश दिया। बीईओ ने स्कूलों में गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा सहित विदयालयाें में शिक्षकों की उपस्थिति पर भी चर्चा कर कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिये। बैठक में बीआरपी एमडीएम बिनोद कुमार, विजय भूसकूलिया, केडी रजक, शोभाकांत देव, शतीश मंड़ल, मो. फारूक, मो. शकील, फसीउल्लाह, बिनोद कोडगिया, अरूण मंडल आदि शिक्षक उपस्थित थे।

