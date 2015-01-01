पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुघर्टना:अनियंत्रित पिकअप डिवाइडर से टकरा कर पलटी, दो मवेशी की मौत, जांच शुरू

प्रतापगंजएक घंटा पहले
सोमवार को घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
  • एनएच-57 पर बांस चौक के समीप हुआ हादसा

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एनएच-57 पर बांस चौक के समीप सोमवार को मवेशी लदी पिकअप वैन अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद पलट गई। जिसमें दो मवेशियों की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि दिन के करीब 11 बजे सिमराही से फारबिसगंज की ओर तेजी से जा रही पिकअप अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकरा कर पलट गई। पिकअप पलटने के बाद लोड दो-तीन मवेशी निकलकर इधर-उधर भाग गए। जबकि दो मवेशी की मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई। वहीं, घटना के बाद गाड़ी में बैठे चालक के अलावा अन्य लोग भाग निकले। जिसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस पिकअप को कब्जे में लेकर छानबीन में जुट गई। वहीं, थानाध्यक्ष प्रभाकर भारती ने बताया की मवेशी से लदा पिकअप फारबिसगंज की ओर जा रहा था। जिसमें की दो मवेशी की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो घायल मवेशी को ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़ कर बांधा गया। गाड़ी किसकी है, कहां जा रही थी, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

