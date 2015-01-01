पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:छठ पर नदी व पोखर में डुबकी लगाने की मनाही, प्रशासन बरत रहा है सख्ती

पुरैनी2 घंटे पहले
  • पर्व को ले पुरैनी मुख्य बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की तैयारी में जी-जान से लोग जुट गए हैं। आज नहाय खाय के साथ प्रारंभ होने वाले चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन खरना, तीसरे दिन संध्या का अर्घ्य और चौथे व अंतिम दिन सुबह में उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देखकर छठ व्रती अपने घर परिवार व बच्चों के स्वस्थ्य जीवन की मंगल कामना करेंगी। नहाय खाए पर्व को लेकर पुरैनी मुख्य बाजार में कद्दू की कमी को लेकर लोगों की भारी भीड़ इधर-उधर भटकते हुए नजर आई। इसके साथ ही खरना, सूर्यास्त और सूर्योदय के अर्घ को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं ने बांस व पीतल निर्मित सूप, सूप्ती, डगरा, दौरा, नारियल सहित फल सब्जियों की खरीदारी जमकर की। बताते चलें कि लोगों में इस बात को लेकर खासा आक्रोश व असंतोष व्याप्त है कि प्रशासन के द्वारा सिर्फ छठ महापर्व को लेकर आदेश ही पारित किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन घाटों की साफ-सफाई के लिए जरा भी दिलचस्पी प्रखंड प्रशासन नहीं ले रहा है। इस कारण से कई जगहों पर युवा वर्ग व स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं ने अपने स्तर से ड्रेनेज, नदी, तालाबों के पास बनने वाले छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई प्रारंभ कर दी है। पुरैनी प्रखंड मुख्यालय के श्री शंकर गोशाला पोखर, निषाद टोला पोखर, करमनिया पुल, अंबेडकर चौक स्थित नहर, एनएच 106 के किनारे ड्रेनेज यह सभी छठ घाट काफी गहरे हैं, जिस पर एहतियात बरतने की आवश्यकता है।

