तैयारी:वोटराें का नाम आज से 11 जनवरी तक मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा

पुरैनी2 घंटे पहले
  • फाइनल सूची का 24 फरवरी को होगा प्रकाशन

पुरैनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र में आगामी पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मतदाता सूची को तैयार करने की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। प्रखंड निर्वाचन कोषांग प्रभारी सुभाष सिंह सुधीर ने बताया कि 16 दिसंबर से 11 जनवरी के बीच मतदाता सूची में नाम जाेड़ा जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी बीएलओ को नाम जोड़ने, हटाने, सुधार करने एवं मतदाताओं का नाम स्थानांतरित करने वाला फॉर्म मुहैया कराए जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरी करने वाले युवा अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकते हैं। प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन 13 से 18 जनवरी तक, मतदाता सूची का प्रारूप प्रकाशन 19 जनवरी को, प्रारूप प्रकाशन की अवधि 19 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी तक, प्राप्त दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण 20 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक, मतदाता सूची में नई प्रविष्टियों पर आयोग का अनुमोदन 14 फरवरी तक, मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन, 19 फरवरी को एवं फाइनल मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन 24 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा।

