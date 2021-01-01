पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद की बिक्री में घोटाला:दिहाड़ी मजदूर के नाम पर बेचा 100 बोरा यूरिया

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक प्रखंड की टॉप-20 किसानों की सूची सामने आने के बाद पकड़ाई चोरी, मंत्रालय से मिली सूची की जांच में जुटे अधिकारी

जिले में फर्जी किसानों को खड़ा कर किसानों को मिलने वाले यूरिया (खाद) का घोटाला किया गया है। गुलाबबाग हांसदा के दिहाड़ी मजदूर राजकुमार रजक के नाम पर 100 बोरा यूरिया बेचा गया है, जबकि राजकुमार रजक ने बताया कि उसने खाद खरीदी ही नहीं है। यह तो एक प्रखंड की एक बानगी भर है। यह चोरी भारत सरकार के रसायन उर्वरक मंत्रालय द्वारा जिले को भेजे गए यूरिया खरीदने वाले एक प्रखंड के टॉप-20 किसानों की सूची सामने आने के बाद पकड़ाई है। मंत्रालय द्वारा जांच के लिए ऐसे किसानों का जो लिस्ट भेजा गया है, उसमें कृषि खाद बीज भंडार द्वारा गुलाबबाग हांसदा निवासी राजकुमार रजक को 100 बोरा यूरिया बेचने का जिक्र है। भास्कर की टीम ने जब राजकुमार रजक के बारे में पता किया तो वह एक मामूली सा दिहाड़ी मजदूर निकला। राजकुमार रजक ने बताया कि उनके नाम पर 100 बोरा खाद कैसे है उन्हें पता नहीं। दुकान मालिक त्रिलोक साह के बुलावे पर वे उनके दुकान पर गए थे, जहां वह अधिकारियों को भी साफ-साफ बता दिया कि उसने खाद का उठाव नहीं किया है।

मंत्रालय से टीम का गठन कर ऐसे सभी क्रेताओं के भौतिक सत्यापन का निर्देश
रसायन उर्वरक मंत्रालय ने जिले के सभी प्रखंडों के वैसे टॉप-20 यूरिया क्रेता (खरीददार) की सूची जारी की है, जिन्होंने अत्यधिक मात्रा में यूरिया का उठाव किया है। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के निर्देश के आलोक में जिलाधिकारी राहुल कुमार ने अपने ज्ञापांक 59 दिनांक 21/1/2021 के आदेश से जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में वरीय अधिकारियों की अगुवाई में एक टीम का गठन कर ऐसे सभी क्रेताओं के भौतिक सत्यापन का निर्देश दिया है। पूर्णिया पूर्व प्रखंड में वरीय समाहर्ता सह नोडल पदाधिकारी सुनीता कुमारी व अनुमंडल कृषि पदाधिकारी राम ईश्वर प्रसाद के नेतृव में जांच चल रही है।

जिस किसान ने ज्यादा यूरिया उठाया उसे कितनी जमीन, इसकी भी होगी जांच
टीम को यह निर्देश था कि जिस किसान ने ज्यादा यूरिया का उठाव किया है, उनके पास कितनी जमीन है, अगर नहीं है तो इतनी मात्रा में यूरिया का उठाव कर उसने किया क्या, इसकी जांच करें। जांच टीम स्थल निरीक्षण न कर दुकानों पर ही सभी किसानों को बुलाकर इसकी जांच कर अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपने की तैयारी में है। पूर्णिया पूर्व के लिए बनाई गई जांच टीम को किसानों की जो लिस्ट मिली है, उस लिस्ट में कृषि खाद बीज भंडार गुलाबबाग द्वारा यूरिया की बिक्री अररिया, कटिहार, किशनगंज के लोगों को करने के प्रमाण हैं।

दुकानदार बोला-केनगर के किसान राजकुमार को बेची खाद

जिस राजकुमार रजक की बात है, वह केनगर का किसान है। हमारे पास कोई भी अपना आधार कार्ड लेकर आएगा तो उसे 50-100 बोरा खाद दे देंगे। सेंट्रल से आदेश है किसानों को खाद बेचने का।
त्रिलोक साह, कृषि खाद बीज भंडार, गुलाबबाग

हमारे दुकान से दो-तीन किसानों को खाद दिया गया है। इसकी जांच की गई, इसमें कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं मिली है।
रंजीत केडिया, आरके ट्रेडिंग

हमारे पास कोई खेती है ही नहीं तो हम खाद लेकर क्या करेंगे। हमने किसी दुकान से कोई खाद नहीं लिया। जहां मेरा नाम है, वहीं से पूछिए कि मेरा नाम खाद खरीदने में कैसे आया?
राजकुमार रजक, गुलाबबाग

जांच की गई है। रिपोर्ट जिला पदाधिकारी को सौंपी जाएगी। खाद उठाव में गड़बड़ी की अभी हमलोगों को जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
सुनीता कुमारी, वरीय उप समाहर्ता सह नोडल पदाधिकारी, पूर्णिया पूर्व

राजकुमार रजक का उठाव गलत होगा तो होगी कार्रवाई
कई किसानों का स्टेटमेंट लिया गया है। चार-पांच किसानों की जांच अभी बाकी है। डीलरों को कहा गया है कि वे किसानों से बात कर लें कि उनकी जांच की जाएगी। राजकुमार रजक का उठाव गलत होगा तो कार्रवाई होगी। इस पूरे प्रकरण में जिला पदाधिकारी की नजर है, गड़बड़ी मिलने पर कार्रवाई होगी।
राम ईश्वर प्रसाद,अनुमंडल कृषि पदाधिकारी सदर

