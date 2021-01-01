पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सपोज:कसबा का 102 एम्बुलेंस कर्मी अरुण जलालगढ़ में भी पारा मेडिकल वर्कर, दोनों जगह से ले रहा मानदेय

पूर्णिया | रवि रौशन मनीष5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कसबा सीएचसी में हेल्थ वर्कर के रूप में कोरोना वैक्सीन लेते अरूण कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
कसबा सीएचसी में हेल्थ वर्कर के रूप में कोरोना वैक्सीन लेते अरूण कुमार।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मातहत कार्यरत एजेंसी में एक ही व्यक्ति दो जगहों पर कर रहा काम
  • दो जगह काम करने वाले कर्मी अरुण ने कहा-जब जॉब परमानेंट होगा तो एक को छोड़ देंगे

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मातहत कार्यरत एजेंसी में एक ही व्यक्ति के दो जगहों पर काम करने का मामला सामने आया है। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कसबा में कार्यरत अरुण कुमार 102 एम्बुलेंस ईएमटी (इमरजेंसी मेडिकल टेक्नीशियन) कर्मी के रूप काम करते हुए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जलालगढ़ में पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में भी काम कर रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने जब इसकी पड़ताल की तो कई चौंकाने वाले मामले सामने आए। पता चला कि अरुण पिछले पांच सालों से एक एजेंन्सी के कर्मी के रूप में एम्बुलेंस ईएमटी के रूप में काम कर रहा है और वह इसके एवज में वह 11 हजार रुपए मानदेय उठा रहा है। जलालगढ़ में पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में अगस्त 2020 में उसकी ज्वाइनिंग संबंधी लेटर निकला है। पारा मेडिकल वर्कर का मानदेय 16 हजार रुपए बताया जा रहा है। अरुण का एम्बुलेंस ईएमटी रहते हुए कोरोना काल में जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के पत्रांक-1018 दिनांक 17.08.20 के जरिए कोविड-19 नियंत्रण के लिए अस्थायी पद हेतु पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में पीएचसी जलालगढ़ के लिए चयन किया गया था। वह प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जलालगढ़ में काम कर रहा है और उसकी हाजिरी भी बन रही है। सूत्रों से ऐसी जानकारी मिली है कि वह तीन महीने का मानदेय भी उठा चुका है।

चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी बोले-मैंने अरुण की ज्वाइनिंग नहीं ली हेल्थ मैनेजर बोले : पारा मेडिकल वर्कर अरुण गायब ही रहता है
इस मामले में 102 एम्बुलेंस के एसीओ (एंबुलेंस कंट्रोलिंग ऑफिसर) लव कुमार ने बताया कि अरुण कुमार पांच वर्षों से एम्बुलेंस ईएमटी सहायक है, जो कसबा पीएचसी में काम कर रहा है। जलालगढ़ के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. मो. तनवीर हैदर ने पहले कहा कि अरुण कुमार नाम का कोई व्यक्ति हमारे यहां काम नहीं करता है। फिर बाद में उन्होंने बताया-अरुण कुमार पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में काम करने आया था, लेकिन उसकी ज्वाइनिंग नहीं ली गई। इधर, जब अरुण कुमार ने पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि मैं जलालगढ़ पीएचसी में पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में काम कर रहा हूँ। वहीं, हेल्थ मैनेजर उस्मान गणि ने बताया कि अरुण कुमार जलालगढ़ में पारा मेडिकल वर्कर के रूप में काम कर रहा है, लेकिन वह ज्यादातर गायब ही रहता है।

उपस्थिति पंजी मांगने पर किए कई तरह के बहाने
प्रभारी चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. तनवीर हैदर व हेल्थ मैनेजर उस्मान गणि से उपस्थिति पंजी की मांग की गई तो वे बहाने बनाकर इसे टालने लगे। जब सिविल सर्जन डा. उमेश शर्मा ने प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी से अरुण कुमार के योगदान संबंधी जानकारी मांगी तो उन्होंने कहा कि अरुण कुमार नाम का कोई आदमी हमारे स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में काम नहीं करता है।

पारा मेडिकल वर्क फरवरी तक ही चलेगा : अरुण
दो जगह काम करने वाले अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि सोच रहे थे कि जब जॉब परमानेंट हो जाएगा, तब दोनों में से किसी एक जगह छोड़ देंगे। पता चला था कि पारा मेडिकल वर्कर का काम फरवरी तक ही चलेगा। इसलिए दोनों जगह काम कर रहे थे।

एक ही आदमी का दो जगह काम करना गलत
एक ही आदमी का दो जगह काम करना गलत है। प्रभारी से योगदान की जानकारी मांगी गई थी। इसमें कहा गया है कि अरुण कुमार का योगदान जलालगढ़ में नहीं लिया गया है। उसके द्वारा उपस्थिति बनाने की जानकारी नहीं है, यदि इस तरह का मामला है तो मैं खुद इसकी जांच करूंगा। इस प्रकरण में जो भी शामिल होंगे और जांच में दोषी पाए जाएंगे, उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
डॉ. उमेश शर्मा, सिविल सर्जन पूर्णिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser