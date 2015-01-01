पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:वनरक्षी परीक्षा में 2992 उपस्थित, 826 अनुपस्थित

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
वनरक्षी पद के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा जिले के पांच केंद्रों पर आयोजित हुई। परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 10:00-12:00 बजे और दोपहर 02:00 बजे से 04:00 बजे तक हुई। इसमें पहली पाली में 1470 उपस्थित व 439 अनुपस्थित और 1522 उपस्थित व 387 अनुपस्थित थे।

इसमें पहली पाली में ब्राईट कैरियर स्कूल शक्ति नगर में 576 में 448 उपस्थित 128 अनुपस्थित, एसआर डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल चुनापुर रोड में 408 में से 315 उपस्थित व 93 अनुपस्थित, बिजेन्द्र पब्लिक स्कूल मरंगा में 384 में से 288 उपस्थित व 96 अनुपस्थित, विद्या विहार आवासीय विद्यालय परोरा केनगर में 384 में 303 उपस्थित व 81 अनुपस्थित व जिला स्कूल पूर्णिया में 157 छात्रों में से 116 उपस्थित व 41 अनुपस्थित हुए। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 576 में से 472 उपस्थित व 104 अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा में एक भी निष्कासन नहीं हुआ है।

