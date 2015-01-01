पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कोविड-19 व इमरजेंसी छोड़ सभी सेवाएं रहीं बंद सदर अस्पताल से बिना इलाज के लौटे 500 मरीज

सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में लटका ताला।
  • आयुर्वेद स्नातक चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने के विरोध में आईएमए ने की हड़ताल
  • शहर के 530 निजी और सरकारी डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे, मरीजों को हुई परेशानी

आयुष के डॉक्टरों ने किया मरीजों का इलाज
ओपीडी में मरीजों का इलाज नहीं हुआ। कोविड-19 और इमरजेंसी मरीजों का ही इलाज किया गया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर आयुष के डॉक्टरों ने मरीजों का इलाज किया।
डॉ. उमेश शर्मा, सिविल सर्जन, पूर्णिया

सदर अस्पताल में कार्य का बहिष्कार करते एलोपैथ डॉक्टर।
सदर अस्पताल में कार्य का बहिष्कार करते एलोपैथ डॉक्टर।

एलोपैथ डॉक्टर के हड़ताल पर जाने से सदर अस्पताल व निजी अस्पतालों में मरीजों की बढ़ी मुश्किलें
केस-1 : पोखरिया के 60 वर्षीय लीलानंद का फूल रहा था दम
सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी के बाहर कुर्सी पर कसबा पोखरिया गांव के 60 वर्षीय लीलानंद मेहता खांसी से काफी परेशान थे। उनका दम फूल रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि 11 बजे ही आए हैं, लेकिन यहां पर सब बंद है। इतनी परेशानी झेलकर आए हैं। दम भी फूल रहा है। लगता है अब लौटकर घर नहीं जा पाएंगे, यहीं रुकना पड़ेगा। इंतजार करते हैं, जब खुलेगा तब इलाज करवा कर ही जाएंगे। उनके साथ कोई आदमी भी नहीं था।

केस-2 : धमदाहा के शंभू ठाकुर का उठ नहीं रहा था बायां हाथ
ओपीडी के बाहर कुर्सी पर बैठे ओपीडी खुलने का इंतजार कर रहे धमदाहा के शम्भू ठाकुर (45)को पता नहीं था कि डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। उनका बायां हाथ नहीं उठ रहा था। डॉक्टर एक्सरसाइज लिखे थे, फिर भी ठीक नहीं हो पाया। वे हाथ के दर्द से काफी छटपटा रहे थे। इमरजेंसी में भी गए, वहां डॉक्टर ने बताया कि इलाज ओपीडी में नहीं होगा। मरीज ने बताया कि उनके पास पैसे भी नहीं है कि प्राइवेट में डॉक्टर से इलाज करवा सके।

केस-3 : कभी इमरजेंसी तो कभी ओपीडी के चक्कर लगा रहे थे
नया टोला लाइन बाजार के मो. शमशाद आलम कभी इमरजेंसी तो कभी ओपीडी का चक्कर लगा रहे थे। उसने बताया कि सिर में काफी दर्द है। ओपीडी बंद रहने के कारण इमरजेंसी में गए थे तो बताया कि ओपीडी में जाइए। यहां डॉक्टर हैं ही नहीं। अब क्या करें, समझ में नहीं आ रहा है। कैसे अपना इलाज कराएं। यही हाल निजी अस्पतालों की भी है।

