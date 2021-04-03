पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटर परीक्षा:एडमिट कार्ड में बदला लिंग, 355 छात्राओं के केंद्र पर परीक्षा दे रहे दो छात्र

पूर्णिया| अमित रंजनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंटर एग्जाम के लिए बीएसईबी की और से जारी एडमिट कार्ड में कुणाल कुमार को मेल की जगह फीमेल बताया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंटर एग्जाम के लिए बीएसईबी की और से जारी एडमिट कार्ड में कुणाल कुमार को मेल की जगह फीमेल बताया गया है।
  • छात्राओं के केंद्र राजा पृथ्वी चंद्र उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में परीक्षा दे रहे आरकेके कॉलेज के साइंस व आर्ट्स के 1-1 छात्र
  • आरडीडीई ने कहा-मामले की जानकारी आपसे मिली है, गलती किसकी-यह जांच का विषय

इंटर परीक्षा इस बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। इस बार बीएसईबी ने दो छात्रों का लिंग परिवर्तन कर दिया है। इससे आरकेके कॉलेज के छात्र कुणाल कुमार को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। कुणाल कुमार का बीएसईबी द्वारा जारी इंटर के एडमिट कार्ड (रोल कोड 91011, क्रमांक 21010010) में उसका जेंडर मेल के बजाय फीमेल कर दिया गया है। एडमिट कार्ड में जेंडर चेंज होने से कुणाल पूर्णिया सिटी स्थित राजकीयकृत राजा पृथ्वी चंद्र उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में परीक्षा दे रहे हैं, जिसे जिला शिक्षा विभाग ने छात्राओं का परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया है। छात्राओं के केंद्र पर शिक्षा विभाग की गलती से दो छात्र परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। कुणाल कुमार ने बताया कि मुझे इस कारण बहुत परेशानी हो रही है। इस केंद्र पर 355 छात्राओं इस बार परीक्षा दे रही है। इसमें सिर्फ मैं और मेरे ही कॉलेज का एक और आर्ट्स का छात्र परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। इसके लिए विभाग को भी पत्र लिखकर मैं परेशान हो गया हूं, पर इसका समाधान नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में मेरे सर्टिफिकेट में लिंग सुधार कर छात्रा से छात्र नहीं किया गया तो मुझे आगे बहुत परेशानी होने वाली है।

ऑफिस के लगाए चक्कर, फिर भी नहीं बदला जेंडर : कुणाल
इंटर परीक्षार्थी छात्र कुणाल कुमार ने बताया कि जेंडर चेंज के लिए कई बार रीजनल और पटना ऑफिस के भी चक्कर लगाए। मैंने इसके लिए आवेदन रीजनल सेंटर और पटना में दिया था। एक माह पहले से मैंने इसको बदलने के लिए आवेदन दिया है। वहां पर बोला गया कि परीक्षा के बाद सुधार हो जाएगा। कुणाल ने बताया कि मेरा सब्जेक्ट बायो की जगह फिजिक्स और केमिस्ट्री दिया गया। मैं किसी तरह परीक्षा दे रहा हूं। लड़कियों के बीच असहज महसूस कर रहा हूं। मेरी परीक्षा विभाग से विनती है कि लास्ट समय पर इसको बदल दिया जाए।

केंद्र पर दोनों की अलग से व्यवस्था
राजा पृथ्वी चंद्र उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रिंसिपल सह केंद्राधीक्षक अशोक कुमार यादव ने बताया कि यह केंद्र छात्राओं का है, पर यहां पर दो छात्रों का भी केंद्र दिया गया है। दोनों छात्र पूर्णिया आरकेके कॉलेज के हैं। दोनों की बैठने की व्यवस्था अलग से कर दी गई है। केंद्र पर 355 छात्राओं का केंद्र बनाया गया है।

छात्र को परेशानी नहीं हो, इसका प्रयास रहेगा
एेसी शिकायत आपलोगों के द्वारा ही मुझे मिल रही है। इस तरह की गलती सामने आई है तो इसकी असल वजह वृहद पैमाने पर होने वाली कंपोजिंग है। यह जांच का विषय है कि गलती किसकी ओर से की गई है। छात्र की ओर से यह गलती हुई है यहां फिर विभागीय। छात्र को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो इसका प्रयास रहेगा।
चंद्रशेखर राय, आरडीडीई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें