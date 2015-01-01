पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:दुष्कर्म के बाद महिला 8 महीने की गर्भवती पंचायत पर शादी को राजी हुआ, अब इनकार

कसबा5 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत में नहीं बनी बात तो पीड़िता ने दर्ज करवाया मामला

कसबा थाना क्षेत्र में एक महिला ने अपने ही गांव के युवक पर दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। कसबा थाना में दिए आवेदन में पीड़िता ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान मार्च में वह अधियादार के खेत में घास काटने गई थी। इसी दौरान गांव के युवक जमरुल ने कचिया दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए दुष्कर्म किया। जब मैंने हल्ला करना चाहा तो मुंह गमछा से बांध दिया। इसके बाद युवक ने शादी का प्रलोभन देते हुए मेरे साथ कई बार शारीरिक संबंध बनाया, जब मैं आठ माह की गर्भवती हो गई तो परिजनों को सारी आपबीती कही। इसकी शिकायत जमरुल के पिता सहित परिजनों कही गई। मामले में पंचायत भी हुई। पंचायत के दौरान जमरुल और उनके परिजन शादी के लिए राजी हो गए। इसके बाद युवक के परिजन मुझे डॉक्टर के पास चेकअप के बहाने ले गए, जहां युवक के परिजन ने डॉक्टर को पैसा देकर गर्भपात करवाना चाहा। मुझे जब इसकी भनक लगी तो चोरी छिपे में भाग खड़ी हुई। अब जब शादी की बात जमरुल व उनके परिजनों से कही जाती है तो टालमटोल कर शादी से इंकार कर रहे हैं। मामले को लेकर कसबा थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि पीड़िता के द्वारा शादी का प्रलोभन देकर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाते हुए आवेदन दिया गया है। पीड़िता से मिले आवेदन पर मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

