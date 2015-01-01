पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीत कि खुशी:अफाक आलम की जीत से कसबा का होगा विकास

कसबा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कसबा विधायक मो. आफाक आलम के लगातार तीसरी बार चुनाव जीतकर हैट्रिक जीत दर्ज करने पर कसबा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जश्न का माहौल देखा जा रहा है। शानदार जीत पर युवा राजद के जिलाध्यक्ष नवीन यादव ने जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा है कि इनके नेतृत्व में पुन कसबा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का विकास की गंगा बहेगी। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता अवधेश कुमार यादव, राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष चमकलाल यादव, मो. मंजूर, कांग्रेस के शिवानंद गुप्ता, अरूण सारस्वत, मो. जैनुल, मो. अमीनउद्दीन उर्फ गामा, मो. अस्लम, मुखिया मो.अयुब, सेवानिवृत शिक्षक बिहारी लाल साह, अनुमंडलीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ उपाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, मो. एजाज, मो. रहबरे इस्लाम, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष अवधेश कुमार यादव, वार्ड पार्षद अब्दूल मन्नान, मो. आबिंद, मनोज साह, वहीं जलालगढ़ में कार्यताओं के बीच काफी उत्साह देखी जा रही है। बधाई देने वालों में राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष परमानंद यादव, शकील अंसारी, अरसद रजा, मार्शल, बिमल कुमार राय, बिनय कुमार राय, दिलीप यादव, सुजीत यादव, संतोष कुमार राय, अशोक राय, मोहन जमादार आदि ने जीत पर बधाई दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें