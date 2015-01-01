पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कृषि निदेशक की जांच में लाइसेंस मामले में मिली अनियमियता, कहा डीएओ की लापरवाही से किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा योजना का लाभ

पूर्णिया8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिहार सरकार के कृषि निदेशक ने जिला कृषि कार्यालय में अनियमितता को ले सौंपी विभाग को अपनी रिपोर्ट
  • जिले में बीज वितरण के कार्य में भी कृषि निदेशक ने पाई गड़बड़ी
  • कृषि विभाग की जमीन को अतिक्रमणमुक्त करवाने, एप्रोच पथ के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजने का निर्देश

कृषि निदेशक की जांच में डीएओ कार्यालय में खाद-बीज दुकान को लाइसेंस देने के मामले में अनियमितता सामने आई है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि डीएओ की लापरवाही से किसानों को योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। बिहार सरकार के कृषि निदेशक आदेश तितरमारे ने जिला कृषि कार्यालय में अनियमितता को लेकर विभाग को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है। वे 10 दिसंबर को जिले में चल रही विभिन्न योजनाओं का निरीक्षण करने पूर्णिया पहुंचे थे। संयुक्त कृषि भवन खुश्कीबाग में जांच के दौरान उन्होंने कृषि विभाग द्वारा खाद और बीज के लिए जारी किए जाने वाली लाइसेंस की गड़बड़ी की भी बात कही है। उन्होंने इस मामले में जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी शंकर झा को दोषी ठहराते हुए लिखा है कि बार-बार मांगे जाने पर भी जिले में कितने लाइसेंस के मामले लंबित हैं, यह आंकड़ा नहीं दिखाया गया। इससे यह स्पष्ट होता है कि जिले में लाइसेंस जारी करने की प्रक्रिया में अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। विभागीय खाता में जमा 14 करोड़ 80 लाख की राशि भी विभाग को नहीं लौटाई गई है,जो निदेशालय के निर्देश के खिलाफ है। वहीं,जिले में बीज वितरण में भी काफी गड़बड़ी मिली है। जिले में बीज वितरण के कार्य में भी कृषि निदेशक ने गड़बड़ी पाई है। जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी की लापरवाही के कारण किसानों को योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

जमीन को अतिक्रमणमुक्त करवाने के लिए प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने कहा

कृषि निदेशक ने खुश्कीबाग प्रक्षेत्र की जमीन अतिक्रमण पर भी कड़ी नाराजगी जाहिर की। इस जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाने के लिए उन्होंने अनुमंडल कृषि पदाधिकारी को 15 दिनों के अंदर न्यायालय में वाद दायर करने के साथ-साथ अतिक्रमणकारियों के खिलाफ स्थानीय थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने धान अनुसंधान केंद्र की 12 एकड़ जमीन को भी अतिक्रणमुक्त करवाने का निर्देश दिया।

संयुक्त कृषि भवन में बाउंड्रीवाल निर्माण का प्रस्ताव भेजने को कहा

कृषि निदेशक ने संयुक्त कृषि भवन तक पहुंच के लिए अप्रोच पथ के साथ-साथ खुश्कीबाग कृषि प्रक्षेत्र को अतिक्रमण से बचाने के लिए प्राकक्लन तैयार कर इसका प्रस्ताव निदेशालय को भेजने का निर्देश दिया। गौरतलब है कि खुश्कीबाग के कृषि प्रक्षेत्र में कृषि विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त कृषि भवन का निर्माण किया गया है। यहां प्रमंडल,जिला और अनुमंडल कृषि कार्यालय का संचालन किया जा रहा है। लेकिन,एप्रोच पथ नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानी का समाना करना पड़ता है।

डीएओ बोले- नहीं हुई है किसी तरह की अनियमितता
लाइसेंस या बीज वितरण में अनियमितता नहीं हुई है। कृषि निदेशक द्वारा संयुक्त कृषि केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया गया था। समय व कर्मियों की कमी के कारण कई कागजात उन्हें सही से नहीं दिखाया जा सका। लाइसेंस का काम ऑनलाइन और ऑफ़ लाइन मोड में होता है। इसलिए एक साथ रिपोर्ट देने में समय लगा। जिले में बीज वितरण का काम बीज वितरण निगम के द्वारा किया जाता है और विक्रेता भी बीज निगम के ही होते हैं। देर से आवंटन के कारण विक्रेताओं द्वारा बीज वितरण करवाया जा रहा है। विभागीय खाता में जमा 14 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर कराया जा रहा है।

