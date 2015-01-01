पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विमर्श:जिले में मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या 2057 से बढ़कर 2191 बीएलए की सूची उपलब्ध करवाएं सभी राजनीतिक दल

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
समाहरणालय में राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि के साथ बैठक करते डीएम।
  • विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान को लेकर डीएम ने राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि के साथ की बैठक

निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर 16 दिसंबर से निर्वाचन सूची के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान को लेकर जिलाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बुधवार को सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक किया। बैठक के दौरान सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों से बूथ लेवल एजेंट (बीएलए) की सूची उपलब्ध करवाने का अनुरोध किया ताकि इसे जिले के वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करवाया जा सके।

उन्होंने राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बुधवार को निर्वाचन नियमावली का प्रारूप प्रकाशन कर दिया गया है। मतदाता 16 दिसंबर से 11 जनवरी तक किसी भी तरह का दावा आपत्ति कर सकते हैं। इस दौरान 27 दिसंबर और 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान भी चलाया जाएगा। इसमें सभी बीएलओ अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्र पर मौजूद रहेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता के दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण 11 जनवरी से 1 फ़रवरी तक किया जाना है। पांच फरवरी को अंतिम अनुपूरक सूची तैयार करने की अनुमती ली जाएगी। 11 फ़रवरी को अनुपूरक सूची और 15 फ़रवरी को निर्वाचन नियमावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में 134 नए मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

जिले में अब मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या 2057 से बढ़ कर 2191 हो गई है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक सिर्फ एक ही राजनीतिक दलों के द्वारा बीएलए की सूची उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। अन्य दल भी इसकी प्रति जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय को उपलब्ध करवा दें।

वहीं उन्होंने मतदाताओं से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी तरह की सूचना या शिकायत के लिए वह टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।बैठक के दौरान उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव के साथ-साथ विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

