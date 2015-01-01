पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगा महापर्व छठ घाटों पर होगी एंबुलेंस और मेडिकल टीम की व्यवस्था

पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
सौरा नदी में गंगा स्नान करने के लिए लगी छठ व्रतियों की भीड़।
  • गृह व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, बच्चे और बुजुर्ग से घाट पर जाने से करें परहेज
  • शहर के छठ घाटों की नगर निगम ने शुरू की सफाई, घरों में ही छठ मनाने की अपील

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ आज नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा। सूर्य उपासना के इस पर्व को प्रकृति प्रेम और प्रकृति पूजा का सबसे उदाहरण माना जाता है। चार दिनों तक चलने वाले इस महापर्व को लेकर मंगलवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने नहाय-खाय की तैयारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच कर लौकी, चने की दाल, अरवा चावल आदि की खरीदारी की। छठ महापर्व में आस्था के साथ स्वच्छता और शुद्धता का अधिक ख्याल रखा जाता है। व्रती स्नान-ध्यान के बाद चार दिवसीय व्रत का संकल्प लेंगे। उधर, छठ को लेकर गृह विभाग और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मिलकर एक नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इसके तहत छठ घाटों पर एम्बुलेंस के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मेडिकल टीम की व्यवस्था होगी। बच्चे और बुजुर्गों को घाट पर जाने से परहेज करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
इसके बाद चावल, चने की दाल, लौकी की सब्जी तैयार कर उसका भोग लगाएंगे और प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे। गुरुवार को व्रती खरना करेंगे। इसके बाद 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। श्रद्धालु 21 नवंबर को शनिवार सुबह फिर घाट पहुंचकर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का समापन करेंगे। वहीं छठ घाटों, बाजारों, घरों में पर्व से जुड़े गीत बजने से माहौल भक्तिमय होने लगा है। घाटों पर एक तरफ साफ-सफाई हो रही है तो दूसरी ओर बाजारों में पूजन सामग्री की दुकानें सजने लगी हैं।
किसी ने सौरा नदी में स्नान किया तो किसी ने गंगा स्नान
छठ पर्व के दौरान पवित्रता का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाता है। इसलिए व्रती नहाय खाय से एक दिन पहले ही मंगलवार सुबह से ही सौरा नदी घाट नहाने के लिए पहुंचने लगे। नहाय खाय से एक दिन पहले की श्रद्धालु मनिहारी घाट, काढ़ा गोला, भागलपुर के अलावा सिटी स्थित सौरा नदी स्नान करने ले लिए पहुंची। बुधवार को नहाय-खाय को लेकर भी शहर के सौरा नदी में और ज्यादा लोगों के भीड़ उमड़ने की उम्मीद है।

कार्यक्रमों पर रहेगी रोक

छठ पूजा पर किसी प्रकार का मेला जागरण और संस्कृति कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के कारण से जिला मुख्यालय में आयोजित होने वाला भास्कर महोत्सव भी इस बार रद्द कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा जागरूकता के लिए पब्लिक ऐड्रेस सिस्टम के माध्यम से प्रचार प्रसार किया जाएगा। छठ के दौरान जिला प्रशासन एवं पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा स्थिति पर नियंत्रण के लिए आवश्यक संख्या में मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जा रही है। साथ ही एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा। छठ घाटों पर चेंजिंग रूम अनिवार्य रूप से बनाया जाना है।

छठ महापर्व का अनुष्ठान
18 नवंबर 2020, बुधवार- नहाय-खाय
19 नवंबर 2020, गुरुवार- खरना
20 नवंबर 2020, शुक्रवार- संध्या कालीन अर्घ्य
21 नवंबर 2020, शनिवार- प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य

घाटों को किया जायेगा सेनेटाइज
छठ पर्व में शहर की सभी घाटों पर रोशनी की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए सेनेटाइज भी करवाया जायेगा। वैसे सभी घाटों की सफाई के बाद चूना व ब्लीचिंग पाउंडर का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है। सीएस ने कहा कि घाटों पर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

छठ घाटों पर मास्क लगाना होगा अनिवार्य

पूर्णिया| लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ को लेकर शहर स्थित विभिन्न छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई का काम नगर निगम द्वारा शुरू कर दिया गया है। हालांकि जिला प्रशासन ने जिलेवासियों को छठ पर्व अपने-अपने घरों में ही करने की अपील की है, लेकिन लोक आस्था को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने शहरी क्षेत्रों के सभी छठ घाटों की सफाई युद्धस्तर पर शुरू कर दी है। शहर के कलाभवन स्थित तालाब, पंचमुखी मंदिर स्थित पक्की तालाब, सिटी स्थित सौरा नदी, ततमा टोला छठ पोखर, मधुबनी रहमत नगर स्थित नदी घाटों की सफाई शुरु की गई है। नगर आयुक्त विजय कुमार ने बताया कि नगर निगम क्षेत्र में 35 छठ घाट है, जिसकी साफ-सफाई नगर निगम द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है। छठ पर्व को लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा यह निर्देश दिया गया है कि संभव हो तो लोग अपने-अपने घरों में ही छठ पर्व करें। जो लोग छठ घाटों पर जाएंगे उनके लिए मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा। मधुबनी रहमतनगर नदी में हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी छठ घाट पूजा समिति द्वारा भगवान सूर्य की मूर्ति बैठाई जायेगी।

कोविड-19 को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलर्ट

पूर्णिया| राज्य सरकार के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत ने एक पत्र जारी कर यह निर्देश दिया है कि राज्य के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर विभिन्न माध्यमों से कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देशों के संबंध में जानकारी दी जाए। संयुक्त रूप से जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि छठ महापर्व के दौरान 10 वर्ष से नीचे के बच्चों एवं 60 वर्ष से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग के साथ जो सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार या अन्य तरह की गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित हों वे छठ घाट जाने से परहेज करें। सीएस ने बताया कि आगामी 20 व 21 नवंबर को आयोजित छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर छठ व्रतियों के साथ श्रद्धालुओं की स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह से सजग है। सीएस ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में छठ पूजा को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी की गई हैं। इसके अनुसार लोगों से घाटों की जगह अपने घर की छतों पर अर्घ्य देने की अपील की गई है। साथ ही घाटों पर सीमित मात्रा में ही व्रतियों के पूजा करने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

