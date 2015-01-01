पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:बंधन बैंक के कर्मी को गोली मारकर 45 हजार रुपए लूटे

पूर्णिया /केनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • सबूतर ईदगाह के पास 3 बाइक सवार ने की घटना

बाइक सवार बेखौफ अपराधियों ने बंधन बैंक के एक कर्मी को गोली मारकर 45 हजार रुपए छीनकर बुधवार देर शाम फरार हो गया। पीड़ित बंधन बैंक कर्मी सुजीत कुमार झा ने इसकी लिखित शिकायत केनगर थाना में पांच तारीख को देर शाम की। केनगर के सबूतर गांव में संचालित महिला समूह से ऋण राशि 45 हजार 70 रुपए की वसूली कर बाइक से बंधन बैंक लौट रहा था। सबूतर ईदगाह से पूरब बांसबाड़ी के पास काले रंग के अपाची पर सवार तीन लोगों को देख वह अपनी बाइक तेज गती से आगे बढ़ाने लगा। इतने में तीनों अज्ञात अपराधी मुझे हथियार दिखाकर रुकने का इशारा दिया। मैंने हथियार देखकर अपनी बाइक रोक दी। पीड़ित बैंककर्मी सुजीत ने बताया कि तीनों अज्ञात अपराधी अपाची बाइक से था। एक अपराधी मेरी कनपट्‌टी में हथियार सटा दिया और कंधे में टंगा हुआ रुपये से भरा बैग छीनने लगा। मैंने सड़क से पत्थर उठाकर एक अपराधी पर कर दिया। अपराधियों ने उसे सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में गिरा दिया और 45 हजार 70 रुपया भरा बैग छीन लिया। गोली बांयी बांह को छूते हुए निकल गई। केनगर थानाध्यक्ष मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

