चचरी पुल:परमान पर नहीं बना पुल, अब भी नहीं पहुंच पाता चारपहिया वाहन

पूर्णिया2 घंटे पहले
बायसी प्रखंड क्ष्रेत्र के खपड़ा गांव में परमान नदी पर बना ध्वस्त चचरी पुल।
  • ग्रामीण चंदा लगाकर बनाते हैं चचरी पुल हर साल आने वाली बाढ़ अरमानों को भी बहा ले जाती

बायसी का खपड़ा गांव अब भी विकास से कोसों दूर है। गांव में आजादी के इतने दिनों के बाद चारपहिया वाहन नहीं पहुंच सका है। वर्षों से यहां के लोग परमान नदी पर पुल बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इस पर किसी जनप्रतिनिधि ने ध्यान ही नहीं दिया। नतीजा यह है कि लोग अब भी चचरी पुल या नाव से जान जोखिम में डालकर सफर कर रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि हर साल ग्रामीण चंदाकर चचरी पुल का निर्माण करते हैं। हर साल परमान नदी का बढ़ा जलस्तर चचरी पुल के साथ लोगों के अरमानों को बहा ले जाती है। यह सिर्फ बायसी प्रखंड के खपड़ा पंचायत ही नहीं बल्कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अधिकांश गांवों की कहानी है। खपड़ा गांव के मो. हसीब, मो. मुबारक, मो. कैला, मो. कुर्बानी, मो. सिकंदर, मो. जहरूल, नेनू, नजाम, मसोमात राबी, हुस्न आरा खातून, दिलारा बेगम, अनवरी खातून बताती हैं कि आजादी के बाद से पूरा इलाका पिछड़ा हुआ है। आज तक गांव में चारपहिया वाहन नहीं पहुंचा है।

हर साल ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से बनाया जाता है चचरी पुल
गांव होकर गुजरने वाली परमान नदी पर हर साल युवाओं व ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से बांस का चचरी पुल आवागमन को चालू किया जाता हैं। जैसे-तैसे लोग चचरी पुल के सहारे नदी पार कर चौनी गांव के रास्ते एनएच-31 पहुंचने के बाद प्रखंड या जिला मुख्यालय तक सफ़र करते हैं। जनप्रतिनिधि हो या अधिकारी, इस दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं की सुखाड़ के समय में किसी तरह हमलोग आवागमन तो कर लेते हैं, लेकिन बरसात के दिनों में धार में पानी जमा हो जाने से आवागमन बाधित हो जाता है।

विधायक हाजी अब्दुस सुबहान ने कॉल रिसीव नहीं किया
बायसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के खपड़ा गांव में परमान नदी पर चचरी पुल निर्माण को लेकर जब बायसी विधायक हाजी अब्दुस सुबहान से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई। चुनावी जनसंपर्क में मशगूल रहने के कारण काल रिसीव नहीं किया गया।

