वारदात:कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी की गोली मार हत्या खून के धब्बों को छिपाने के लिए डाला मोबिल

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
रानीगंज के ठोंगाघाट पुल के समीप इसी घर में सज्जो को गोली मारी गई, जहां खाना-पीना बनाने का सामान रखा था।
  • बौंसी थाना क्षेत्र की मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पुल के पास हुआ अपराध

रानीगंज के बौंसी थाने के मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पुल के समीप पुल निर्माण कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी सज्जो यादव (45) की गोली मारकर बदमाशों ने हत्या कर दी। बताया जा रहा है कि सज्जो टीन से बने घर में बैठा था, तभी अपराधी उसे गोली मारकर फरार हो गए। उसे दो गोली मारी गयी। मुंशी सज्जो जानकीनगर (पूर्णिया) के लाडूगढ़ निवासी था।

घटनास्थल पर टीन के बने अस्थायी कमरे में शराब के खाली बोतल, अंडा व हल्दी लगा अधपका मछली, गैस चूल्हा पर चढ़ा कढ़ाई रखी हुई थी, लोगों के मुताबिक सज्जो यादव शराब नहीं पीता था। कमरे के अंदर खून के धब्बे मिले, जिस पर मोबिल डालकर धब्बे को छुपाने के प्रयास किया गया था।

घटना मंगलवार रात नौ बजे की है। घटना के कारणों का पता नहीं हो पाया है। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है खाने-पीने के दौरान आपसी विवाद में वारदात को अंजाम देने की आशंका है। गोली की आवाज सुनकर ठेकेदार नवल किशोर के भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार ने आनन-फानन में जख्मी हालत में सज्जो यादव को सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया ले गए, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

वारदात को बाद घटनास्थल पर काम कर रहे 20 मजदूर, जेसीबी गाड़ी व ट्रैक्टर चालक सभी फरार हैं। उधर, घटना की जानकारी न तो कंस्ट्रक्शन कर्मियों ने पुलिस को दी और न कंस्ट्रक्शन के मालिक की तरफ से जानकारी दी गई। घटना की जानकारी बुधवार को ग्रामीणों द्वारा बौंसी पुलिस को दी गई।

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पहले तो बौंसी प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष शिवनाथ ठाकुर व रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने जाकर जांच की। बाद में सूचना मिलते ही एसपी हृदयकान्त, एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर छानबीन शुरू की।

संवेदक नवल किशोर बना रहा है पुल
मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पर पीएम सड़क योजना से पुल निर्माण कार्य 137.04 मीटर पूर्ण हो गया है। इसमें एप्रोच पथ निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर है। संवेदक नवल किशोर है। पुल स्थल के समीप मुंशी व मजदूर के लिए बनाए गए टीन से बने अस्थायी आवास में सज्जो यादव एवं चचेरा भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार रखकर पुल निर्माण का कार्य करवाते थे।

रूम के अंदर थीं ये चीजें | छानबीन के दौरान मृतक का झोपड़ीनुमा बंद कमरा, जिसमें बाहर से ताला लगा था को एसडीपीओ के निर्देश पर तोड़ा गया। रूम के अंदर शराब के खाली बोतल, अंडा व हल्दी लगा अधपकी मछली, गैस चूल्हा पर कढ़ाई रखी हुई है।

सवाल : चौकीदार को घटना की थी जानकारी, फिर क्यों नहीं दी सूचना

घटनास्थल बौसी में पड़ता है व थोड़ी दूरी पर रानीगंज थाना क्षेत्र की शुरुआत होती है। यहां के चौकीदार भूपेन पासवान गोली की आवाज सुनकर रात्रि 10 बजे घटनास्थल पहुंचे। रात में ही घटना की जानकारी होने के बाद भी उन्होंने रात में घटना की जानकारी रानीगंज थाना व बौसी थाना को नहीं दी। रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी चौकीदार ने सुबह दी।

सभी मजदूर डर से भागे
चौकीदार भूपेन पासवान ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रात करीब 10 बजे घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तो उससे पहले ही संवेदक नवल किशोर के मुंशी को जख्मी हालत में उनके भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार द्वारा इलाज के लिए पूर्णिया ले जाने की बात घटनास्थल पर मौजूद मजदूरों ने बताई। 15 से बीस के संख्या में मजदूर मौजूद थे। सभी मजदूर डर से भाग गए।
-भूपेन पासवान, चौकीदार

सबूत मिटाने का प्रयास
गोली मारने को लेकर पुलिस को सूचना नहीं दी गई है। सबूत मिटाने का प्रयास किया गया है। मौके पर शराब की खाली बोतल, मछली, अंडा, कटा हुआ प्याज मिलने से लगता है कि खाने-पीने के दौरान आपसी विवाद से गोली मारी गई है। पुलिस अन्य बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है कि कौन-कौन इनके साथ था। जेसीबी का चालक फरार है, उसकी खोज की जा रही है।
-पुष्कर कुमार, एसडीपीओ

