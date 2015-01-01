पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

काउंटिंग:सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी गिनती, मतगणना स्थल पर तीन लेयर में तैनात रहेंगे अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते डीएम और एसपी।
  • हर विधानसभा के लिए दो-दो रूम में होगी मतों की गिनती, मतगणना के दौरान शहर में धारा 144 लागू
  • 105 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का होगा फैसला, हर राउंड के बाद मतों की होगी रैंडम जांच

आज सुबह आठ से विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ईवीएम में बंद जनादेश की गिनती शुरू होगी और दोपहर तक सात सीटों पर भाग्य आजमा रहे 105 प्रत्याशियों की तकदीर की तस्वीर साफ हो जाएगी और लोगों यह पता चल जाएगा की सत्ता के गलियारों में किस दल की दिवाली होने वाली है। दरअसल, प्रशासन ने पूर्णिया कॉलेज और महिला कॉलेज में सभी सातों विधानसभा अमौर, बायसी, कसबा, बनमनखी, रुपौली, धमदाहा और पूर्णिया सदर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतों की गिनती की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। पूर्णिया कॉलेज में धमदाहा, पूर्णिया सदर, कसबा और रुपौली विधानसभा की गिनती होगी। वहीं महिला कॉलेज में अमौर, बायसी और बनमनखी विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती होगी। दोनों जगहों पर सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना का काम शुरू होगा। एक विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती के लिए 14 टेबुल बनाए गए हैं। एक टेबुल पर तीन कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगी है। इसमें एक-एक मतगणना सहायक, एक-एक मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक व एक-एक माइक्रो प्रेक्षक को लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक विधानसभा में आरओ के टेबुल पर दो कर्मी को लगाया गया है। आरओ के साथ सहायक निवार्ची पदाधिकारी को भी लगाया गया है। एक साथ सभी विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती शुरू होगी। मतगणना हॉल में जाने के लिए मतगणना अभिकर्ता, प्रत्याशी समेत मतगणना कर्मियों को मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर लगे मेटल डिटेक्टर से होकर गुजारना पड़ेगा। मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर दंडाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में पर्याप्त संख्या में सशस्त्र बलों की तैनाती की गई है।

सुरक्षा को लेकर दंडाधिकारी और सुरक्षा बलों की हुई तैनाती
विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत बनाए गए दोनों वज्रगृह पर भारी मात्रा में सुरक्षा बल को तैनात किया गया है। तीन लेयर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। सभी जगहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है। सुरक्षा के लिए दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को भी तीन शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। मतगणना के दौरान शहर में धारा-144 लागू रहेगी। कही भी जुलूस निकालने की इजाजत नहीं होगी।

राउंड खत्म होने पर प्रिंट निकाल डाटा से हाेगा मिलान
मतगणना कर्मी प्रत्येक राउंड खत्म होने के बाद मतों को प्रपत्र 17 सी के भाग दो में भर कर उसकी प्रिंट निकाल कर डाटा से मिलान करेंगे। उस डाटा को वह आरओ व प्रेक्षक को उपलब्ध कराएंगे। प्रेक्षक के पास प्रतिनियुक्त अतिरिक्त कर्मी किसी दो टेबुल के आकड़ों का रैंडम मिलान करेंगे। इससे किसी स्तर पर गड़बड़ी न हो। उसके बाद वह रिपोर्ट प्रेक्षक को देंगे।

वाहनों का प्रवेश होगा वर्जित, कराई जाएगी वीडियोग्राफी
मतगणना केंद्र पर अधिकारियों के वाहन छोड़कर अन्य वाहनों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं होगी। दोनों केंद्रों के बाहर बने ड्रॉप गेट पर ही वाहनों को रोक दिया जाएगा। इस जगहों वाहनों के पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं होगी। मतगणना की पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी कराई जाएगी। बैलेट पेपर की गिनती के लिए अलग से हरेक विधानसभा के लिए दो-दो टेबल बनाया गया है। प्रत्येक टेबुल पर तीन कर्मियों को लगाया गया है।

मतगणना के लिए विधानसभावार की गई है हॉल की व्यवस्था
जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मतगणना के लिए मतगणना केंद्र पर विधानसभा वाइज मतगणना हॉल बनाए गए हैं। पहले की अपेक्षा देर से चुनाव परिणाम आएगा। वोटों की गिनती के लिए मतगणना टेबल पर कंट्रोल यूनिट, बैलेट यूनिट और वीपीपैट को लाने से पहले सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। इस प्रक्रिया में काफी समय लगेगा। कोरोना के कारण 1041 बूथों को बढ़ाया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें