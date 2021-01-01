पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मसमर्पण:क्रिकेट संघ के उपाध्यक्ष जय सिंह हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी नवल ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर

पूर्णिया19 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस मुख्य आरोपी को लेगी रिमांड पर, सीजेएम के यहां दिया आवेदन

जिला क्रिकेट संघ के उपाध्यक्ष जय सिंह की हत्या मामले में मुख्य आरोपी नवल यादव ने शुक्रवार को सीजेएम अनिल कुमार के कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। नवल यादव के वकील वरीय अधिवक्ता पीएस पराग ने बताया कि नवल यादव को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में लेकर उसे केन्द्रीय कारा भेज दिया गया। इधर, अब मधुबनी टीओपी पुलिस उसे रिमांड पर लेगी। गौरतलब है कि 23 जनवरी को मधुबनी टोओपी थाना क्षेत्र के अड़गरा चौक पर आपसी विवाद को लेकर जिला क्रिकेट संघ के उपाध्यक्ष जय सिंह को गोली मारी गई थी। इस घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने मौके पर नवल यादव की बाइक को आग के हवाले कर दिया था। इधर,गोली से गंभीर रूप से घायलावस्था में उन्हें पहले सदर अस्पताल फिर बेहतर इलाज के लिए मैक्स-7 रेफर किया गया। इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई थी। मौत से आक्रोशित लोग व परिजनों ने सड़क जाम कर हत्यारोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की थी। इस घटना के बाद मृतक के भाई सम्पूर्णानंद सिंह ने नवल यादव व मनोज यादव पर हत्या का मामल दर्ज कराया था। मधुबनी टीओपी प्रभारी नगीना कुमार ने मनोज यादव को पहले ही दिन गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। नवल यादव की गिरफ्तारी के लिए भी पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी कर रही थी। मधुबनी टीओपी प्रभारी नगीना कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस दबिश के कारण हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी नवल यादव ने कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी नवल यादव को रिमांड पर लेने के लिए सीजेएम के यहां आवेदन दिया गया है।

