पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर पड़ताल:2220 रुपए का मक्का बीज किसानों को 3000 रुपए में बेच रहे डीलर और दुकानदार

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीलर और दुकानदारों का तर्क: कंपनी ने दूसरे बीज भी बेचने को दिए हैं, जो बिक नहीं रहे, इसलिए कर रहे एडजस्ट
  • भास्कर की टीम ने डीलरों और दुकानदारों के पास जाकर की पड़ताल तो हुआ बीज की कालाबाजारी का खुलासा
  • दाम कम करने की बात कहने पर दुकानदार सीधा देते हैं जवाब-हमारे पास बीज ही नहीं है

मक्का की खेती का सीजन शुरू होते ही बीजों की कालाबाजारी होने लगी है। बीजों के दुकानदार और डीलर मनमाना कीमत पर बीज बेच रहे हैं और किसान बेहाल हैं। किसानों को उन्नत क्वालिटी वाले पायोनियर-3355 बीज के लिए ज्यादा कीमत चुकानी पड़ रही है। भास्कर की पड़ताल में यह सामने आया कि बीज विक्रेताओं और डीलरों की मनमानी के कारण से जिले के किसान 2200 रुपए किलो में मिलने वाला पायोनियर मक्का बीज 2650 से 3000 रुपए में खरीदने को मजबूर हैं। कृषि विभाग और कम्पनी के प्रतिनिधियों का कहना है कि बाजार में बीज पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है। 3355 बीज सभी किसानों को प्रिंट रेट में बीज मिलेगा। किसानों की समस्या को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने गुलाबबाग मंडी, सोनौली चौक, चौक, कसबा व जलालगढ़ प्रखंड में बीज दुकानों की पड़ताल कर हालात का जायजा लिया। कई जगहों पर ज्यादा पूछताछ के कारण से दुकानदारों ने बीज नहीं होने की बात कह दी तो कई दुकानदारों ने किसानों से पायोनियर-3355 बीज का मनमाना रेट लिया।

दुकान में ग्राहकों की काफी भीड़ थी। कई किसान पायोनियर-3355 बीज लेने के लिए खड़े थे।
रिपोर्टर : पायोनियर-3355 बीज लेना है।
दकान का स्टाफ : 3355 नहीं है। थोड़ी देर खड़ा रहने पर स्टाफ ने बोला कितना लेना है?
रिपोर्टर : एक बोरा 7 पीस वाला।
स्टाफ : हो जाएगा, लेकिन 2650 रुपया लगेगा।
रिपोटर : थोड़ा कम कीजिए
स्टाप : नहीं होगा बीज, अभी मिल नहीं रहा है।
किसानों को प्रिंट रेट में ही पायोनियर 3355 बीज दिया जा रहा है। प्रिंट से ज्यादा लेने की बात गलत है।
पप्पू सर्राफ, पायोनियर डीलर

रिपोर्टर : एक बोरा 7 पीस वाला पायोनियर बीज लेना है।
दुकानदार : 2900 रुपए पैकेट के हिसाब से 20300 रुपए लगेंगे।
रिपोर्टर : कुछ कम नहीं होगा?
दुकानदार : हमलोगों को ही ज्यादा रेट पर मिलता है तो हमलोग कैसे कम में बेचेंगे।
रिपोर्टर : पायोनियर-3355 मक्का का बीज लेना है।
दुकान में बैठा कर्मी : नहीं है, बीज ख़त्म हो गया है।

रिपोर्टर : आप पायोनियर कम्पनी के डीलर हैं, फिर भी माल नहीं है।
कर्मी : कम्पनी वाला माल ही नहीं दे रहा है।
रिपोर्टर : बाजार में सभी रिटेल दुकान में 2900 से 3000 हजार रुपये तक मिल रहा है। ये लोग कहां से लाते हैं।
कर्मी : यहां पर पायोनियर बीज के कई डीलर हैं, किसी से ले लेकर दुकानदार बेचते होंगे। मेरे पास बीज ही नहीं है।
हमारे यहां 3355 बीज नहीं था। दो दिन पूर्व कंपनी ने बीज उपलब्ध करवाया है। प्रिंट रेट पर बीज उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।
सुबोध केडिया, डीलर

रिपोर्टर : एक बोरा सात पीस वाला पायोनियर-3355 बीज लेना है।
दुकानदार : हो जाएगा, 2800 रुपए पैकेट।
रिपोर्टर : कुछ कम कीजिए न।
दुकानदार : यही दाम है, लेना है तो लीजिए।
रिपोर्टर : प्रिंट तो 2220 है।
दुकानदार : समय नहीं है, लेना है तो लीजिए।
रिपोर्टर : पायोनियर 3355 बीज लेना है।
स्टाफ : कितने दिनों से मेरे पास नहीं है। नहीं मिलेगा।

रिपोर्टर : आप पायोनियर कम्पनी के डीलर हैं, फिर भी माल नहीं है। स्टाप : माल ही नहीं आया है। रिपोर्टर : बाजारों में तो मिल रहा है बीज । स्टाफ : खुदरा विक्रेता बंगाल से भी बीज लेकर आते हंै। रिपोर्टर : बाजार में खुदरा विक्रेता डीलर से माल लेकर ही बेचते हंै न। स्टाफ : माल तो हमलोगो से ही लेकर बेचते हैं, लेकिन पूर्णिया में भी कई डीलर हैं।

16 अक्टूबर को ही 3355 का बीज मिला था, जो चार दिन में ही बिक गया है। दोबारा कंपनी का माल नहीं आया है। राजेश अग्रवाल, संचालक

रिपोर्टर : पायोनियर 3355 बीज लेना है। स्टाफ : नहीं है। रिपोर्टर : 1 बोरा लेना है, कुछ जुगाड़ लगाइए। स्टाप : मिल जाएगा, एक दाम लगेगा 2750, जल्दी बोलिए। रिपोर्टर : कुछ कम कर दीजिए। स्टाफ : क्या बोलें, कम नहीं देंगे, जाइए।

स्टाफ ने गलती से किसी कस्टमर से 2750 रुपया ले लिया होगा। हमारे यहां प्रिंट रेट में ही पायोनियर 3355 बीज बेचा जा रहा है। अभी तक किसी किसान से शिकायत नहीं मिली है।
दुर्गेश कुमार, पायोनियर डीलर, संचालक किसान सेवा केंद्र, कसबा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें