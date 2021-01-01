पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्रीय कारा की घटना:विचाराधीन बंदी की मौत, पत्नी ने पूछा-जब पूरी तरह ठीक थे तो कैसे हुई मौत

पूर्णिया18 घंटे पहले
विचाराधीन बंदी की मौत के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
विचाराधीन बंदी की मौत के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • मर्डर केस में दो बेटों समेत जेल में बंद थे कृपाली मंडल, 29 जनवरी को होनी थी मामले में सुनवाई
  • 29 जनवरी को कोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी थी, इससे पहले ही जेल प्रशासन की लापरवाही से कृपाली मंडल की गई जान

केन्द्रीय कारा के एक विचाराधीन बंदी कृपाली मंडल (72 वर्ष) की मौत हो गई। वे रूपौली टिकापट्‌टी थाना क्षेत्र के डुमरी गांव के रहने वाले थे। बंदी की मौत पर परिजनों ने जेल प्रशासन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। मृतक की पत्नी ने सवाल खड़ा किया कि जब उनके पति पूरी तरह ठीक-ठाक थे तो अचानक उनकी मौत कैसे हो गई। परिजन लाश का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं कराने की जिद पर अड़े थे। बाद में सदर अनुमंडलाधिकारी डॉ. विनोद कुमार द्वारा नियुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट जानकी देवी व केहाट थाना पुलिस के समझान पर पोस्टमार्टम कराने को राजी हुए। विचाराधीन बंदी कृपाली मंडल की पत्नी सोखा देवी ने बताया कि हत्या के एक मामले में कोर्ट ने 22 जनवरी को उनके पति, बेटा अखिलेश व रवीन्द्र व भतीजा राजेश को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा गया था। 29 जनवरी को कोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी थी। उसने आरोप लगाया कि मेरे पति की जेल में ही मौत हो गई थी, लेकिन जेल प्रशासन अपना दोष बचाने के लिए ऑक्सीजन आदि लगाकर सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया था।

सदर अस्पताल में मृतक बंदी के परिजनों को समझातीं मजिस्ट्रेट।
सदर अस्पताल में मृतक बंदी के परिजनों को समझातीं मजिस्ट्रेट।

जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट में दर्ज था हत्या का मुकदमा
मृतक की पत्नी सोखा देवी ने बताया कि 2015 में जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट में चमकलाल मंडल की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई थी। लेकिन, विपक्षी पार्टी के लोगों द्वारा हमलोगों पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज करवा दिया गया। इस मामले में हमलोग सभी बेल पर थे। इस बीच 22 जनवरी 2021 को इस केस में सुनवाई हुई। मुझे व मेरी बहू निभा देवी को बरी किया गया।

ऑन ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने बताया-केन्द्रीय कारा से आया बंदी जांच के दौरान मृत मिला
सदर अस्पताल में गुरुवार की रात इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सक डा. अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि केन्द्रीय कारा से आए बंदी की जब जांच की गई तो वे मृत पाए गए। जेल अधीक्षक जितेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि विचाराधीन बंदी कृपाली मंडल गुरुवार की रात लगभग डेढ़ बजे शौच करने गए थे। शौच के दौरान ही वे शौचालय में लुढ़क गए। कुछ देर बाद जब दूसरा बंदी शौच के लिए गया तो उसे शौच में लुढ़का हुआ देखकर अन्य बंदी को इसकी सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद अलाव आदि जलाकर उक्त बंदी को सेका गया। जब उससे भी सुधार नहीं हुआ तो केन्द्रीय कारा के चिकित्सकों ने ऑक्सीजन आदि लगाया और बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। लगता है रास्ते में ही विचाराधीन बंदी की मौत हो गई।

