हर्ष:तमाम अटकलों के बाद भी जनता का प्रेम व विश्वास एनडीए के साथ : कुशवाहा

पूर्णियाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एनडीए की जीत पर सांसद कार्यालय में खुशी मनाते सांसद व कार्यकर्ता।
  • पीएम और सीएम के संयुक्त प्रयास से बिहार में बदलाव की तस्वीर पर जनता का भरोसा
  • विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए की जीत पर सांसद ने दी बधाई

बिहार में एनडीए की जीत के लिए पूर्णिया सांसद संतोष कुशवाहा ने जहां विजयी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई दी है। वहीं आम जनता को साधुवाद दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि तमाम अटकलों के बावजूद पूर्णिया समेत सीमांचल में एनडीए की जीत ने साबित कर दिया है की आम आवाम का स्नेह ,प्रेम, विश्वास व भरोसा एनडीए के साथ है। इससे यह भी साबित हो गया है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के द्वारा पिछले दिनों किए गए जनहित में कार्य व सेवा को तमाम विरोध के बावजूद लोगों ने तहे दिल से लिया है स्वीकारा है और उन्हें तवज्जो दी है। सांसद श्री कुशवाहा ने कहा कि अब बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनते ही बिहार को पहले से और भी ऊंचाइयों पर जाने का मौका मिलेगा। बिहार विकास के प्रगति पथ पर अग्रसर रहेगा माननीय मुख्यमंत्री ने भी अपने चुनावी भाषण में लोगों से ऐसा वादा किया है और मुख्यमंत्री जो वादा करते हैं, उसे जमीन पर उतारते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रति भी आभार व्यक्त करते हुए सांसद ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के संयुक्त प्रयास से बिहार की जो तस्वीर बदली है उस तस्वीर में फिर से नई तस्वीर देखने के लिए बिहार के लोगों ने बहुमत से एनडीए की जीत दर्ज कराई है। इसके लिए बिहार की जनता को साधुवाद व आभार प्रकट करते हैं। साथ-साथ यह भरोसा दिलाते हैं कि एनडीए सरकार जनता के भरोसे पर खरा उतरेगी।

आखिरकार जनता ने विकास और उन्नति को ही चुना : विभा

पूर्णिया| आखिरकार जनता ने विकास, अमन-चैन और उन्नति को ही चुना। जनता ने सारे समीकरणों को नकारा साबित करते हुए आखिरकार सच्चाई का साथ दिया। उक्त बातें पूर्णिया की डिप्टी मेयर विभा कुमारी और जदयू के वरिष्ठ नेता सह प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष जदयू नगर निकाय प्रकोष्ठ जितेंद्र यादव ने कही। दोनों नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र में नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार व राज्य में नीतीश कुमार के सुशासन की सरकार जो काम कर रही है, वह काबिले तारीफ है। डिप्टी मेयर विभा कुमारी और जितेंद्र यादव ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार सहित एनडीए के सभी विजय प्रत्याशियों को बधाई दी है। डिप्टी मेयर विभा कुमारी ने कहा कि लोग अब भयमुक्त समाज पसंद करते हैं, जो सिर्फ नीतीश कुमार के शासन काल में संभव है। मुख्यमंत्री ने महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए जो काम किया है उसी का नतीजा है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को आधी आबादी का पूर्ण समर्थन प्राप्त हुआ है। वहीं जितेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि जनता ने नीतीश कुमार के 15 वर्षों का काम देख कर फिर से उन पर जो विश्वास किया है। इसके लिए वे बधाई के पात्र हैं। नीतीश कुमार के फिर से मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर चारों ओर अमन, चैन और शांति का वातावरण होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि एनडीए की यह जीत साबित करती है कि लोग अमन चैन से रहना चाहते हैं ना कि भय और खौफ के माहौल में।

