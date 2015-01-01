पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीईटी बीएड 2020:डॉ. विपिन नेे कहा -दाखिले से वंचित बीएड उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी 16 तक वेबसाइट पर कॉलेज करें रिसेट

पूर्णिया2 दिन पहले
  • पूर्णिया विवि के सीईटी बीएड 2020 के नोडल पदाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी

सीईटी बीएड 2020 उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों में जिनका नामांकन किसी कॉलेज में नहीं हो पाया है, वे फिर अपने कॉलेज चयन के विकल्प रिसेट कर सकते हैं। पूर्णिया विश्वविद्यालय के सीईटी बीएड 2020 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. विपिन सिंह ने बताया की छात्र 16 दिसंबर तक वेबसाइट से रिसेट कर सकते हैं, जो अभ्यर्थी रीसेट नहीं करेंगे उनका पूर्व का चयन ही बना रहेगा।

जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अभी तक काउंसलिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं किया है, वह अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन उक्त तिथि को कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थियों को कॉलेज चयन विकल्प को रीसेट करने से पहले बहुत से बिंदुओं पर ध्यान रखना होगा। इसमें जिन अभ्यर्थियों का सेकंड राउंड में पेपर वेरिफिकेशन के बाद एडमिशन स्लिप जेनरेट हो चुका है या जिन्होंने फ़र्स्ट राउंड में काउंसिलिंग में कॉलेज में एडमिशन ले लिया है।

उनको छोड़कर सभी अभ्यर्थी अपना कॉलेज च्वाइस रिसेट कर सकते हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अभी तक काउंसिलिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है, वे भी अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं, उनके लिए यह अंतिम अवसर है। अभ्यर्थी सिर्फ उन्हीं कॉलेज का चयन करें, जहां वे नामांकन के इच्छुक हों।

मेधा व कॉलेज चयन वरीयता पर कॉलेज आवंटन
अभ्यर्थी द्वारा कॉलेज चयन विकल्प रिसेट करने के बाद, उनके द्वारा पूर्व में की गई नेक्स्ट काउंसिलिंग और अपग्रेडेशन का चुनाव स्वतः रद्द हो जाएगा। कॉलेज का आवंटन केवल मेधा व कॉलेज चयन वरीयताक्रम के आधार पर ही होगा। यह अंतिम ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग है।

जिसमें कॉलेज आवंटित होने के बाद एडमिशन लेना आवश्यक होगा। इस राउंड में अभ्यर्थी को आवंटित कॉलेज में नामांकन लेना आवश्यक होगा। इस राउंड में नेक्स्ट काउंसलिंग और अपग्रेडेशन की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं हैं।

