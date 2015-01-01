पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सिक्स लेन को करवाया अतिक्रमणमुक्त अब दुकानें सजाई तो की जाएगी कार्रवाई

पूर्णिया9 घंटे पहले
खुश्कीबाग चौक पर अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दौरान सामान हटाते लोग।
  • लाइन बाजार से खुश्कीबाग तक चला अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान, 10 हजार जुर्माना
  • सख्त हिदायत के बाद भी लोग बेपरवाह, शहर में जाम की समस्या जस की तस

आईजी के निर्देश पर दूसरे दिन भी जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस प्रशासन की टीम लाइनबाजार से खुश्कीबाग तक सरकारी जमीन पर बनी दुकानें, गुमटी आदि को बुलडोजर से हटाकर सड़क को अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया। सदर एसडीओ विनोद कुमार के नेतृत्व में चले अतिक्रमण मुक्त अभियान से लाइन बाजार से लेकर खुश्कीबाग की अतिक्रमित सड़क मुक्त करवाया गया। सबों को निर्देश दिया गया कि अब अगर सड़क को अतिक्रमित कर दुकान लगायी गयी तो जुर्माना के साथ जेल भी भेजा जाएगा। इस दौरान यातायात पुलिस ने सड़क पर लगे एक दर्जन से अधिक वाहन मालिकों से लगभग 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूला। लेकिन अतिक्रमण मुक्ति अभियान चलाने के कुछ देर बाद ही अधिकारियों ने जाने पर लोगों ने दुबारा लाइन बाजार में सड़क पर ही अपनी दुकानें सजा लीं। प्रशासन के आने से पहले दर्जनों दुकानदारों ने हटाई दुकानें : जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस प्रशासन की कार्रवाई शुरू होने के पहले ही सरकारी जमीन का अतिक्रमण कर दुकान आदि चलाने वाले लोग शनिवार को पुलिस प्रशासन के आने से पहले अपनी दुकानें हटाने लगे थे। जिस कारण दूसरे दिन अधिकारियों को अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर ज्यादा माथा पच्ची नहीं करनी पड़ी। लाइनबाजार काठपुल से लेकर खुश्कीबाग ओवरब्रिज तक सड़क पर लगी दर्जनों दुकान के मालिकों ने अपनी दुकानें हटाई। मौके पर मौजूद मुख्यालय डीएसपी पंकज कुमार, नगर निगम के सिटी मैनेजर पवन कुमार आदि अधिकारियों ने बताया कि शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान एक सप्ताह तक चलेगा। अतिक्रमण हटने के बाद शहर की सड़क अतिक्रमण मुक्त हो जाएगी।

अधिकारियों के जाते ही लाइन बाजार में सड़क पर सजी दुकानें
शहर के लाइन बाजार में जाम की समस्या से आम व खास सभी परेशान हैं। जिला प्रशासन की टीम एक तरफ सड़क का अतिक्रमण हटाकर आगे बढ़ी कि पीछे से हटाए गए लोग पुन: उसी स्थान पर अपनी दुकान सजा ली। शुक्रवार को बस स्टैंड से लेकर लाइन बाजार तक की सड़क को अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया गया। दर्जनों दुकानें व गुमटी को हटाया गया। दूसरे दिन लाइन बाजार की सड़कों पर ठेला व गाड़ी पुन: लगने लगी।

शहरवासियों से अपील : खुद की सुविधा के लिए हटाएं अतिक्रमण
लाइन बाजार के लोग अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। प्रशासन शहर वासियों से अपील करता है कि आम लोगों की सुविधा के लिए शहर की सड़कों को मुक्त रखें। हर दिन होने वाली परेशानी को देखते हुए ही शहर को अतिक्रमणमुक्त करवाया जा रहा है। अतिक्रमणमुक्त रहेगी सड़कें तो सभी लोगों को आवागमन में सुविधा होगी। जाम के कारण बच्चों, छात्रों, एंबुलेंस व शहरवासियों को काफी परेशानी होती है।
रेंज के आईजी का स्पष्ट निर्देश, सड़क रखें खाली
पूर्णिया शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर रोज लगने वाले जाम का मुख्य कारण अतिक्रमण है। इस समस्या को देखते हुए पूर्णिया रेंज के आईजी रत्न संजय कटियार का स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि जो लोग निर्देश के बाद भी आदेश की अवहेलना कर सड़क पर गाड़ी व ठेला आदि लगाते हैं उन पर जुर्माना लगाया जाए। नहीं मानने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए। ताकि लोगों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। खुश्कीबाग चौक से लेकर ओवरब्रिज के उपर लगाने वाले दुकान आदि को भी हटाने का आदेश है।

शहरवासियों की परेशानी देख हटा रहे अतिक्रमण
शहरवासियों को रोज हो रही परेशानी को देखते हुए अतिक्रमण हटवाया जा रहा है। दुकानदारों को भी पहल करनी चाहिए। स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया गया है। नहीं मानने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अतिक्रमणकारियों से जुर्माना वसूलने के साथ जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विजय कुमार, यातायात थानाध्यक्ष

