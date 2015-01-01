पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इग्नू:पीजी और डिग्री काेर्स में नामांकन 30 नवंबर तक

पूर्णिया29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जुलाई सत्र 2020 में नामांकन की तिथि में हुआ विस्तार, ऑनलाइन होगा दाखिला

इग्नू ने जुलाई 2020 सत्र में पीजी व डिग्री में नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि एक बार फिर बढ़ा दी गई है। छात्र अब 30 नवंबर 2020 तक नामांकन ले सकते हैं। इग्नू क्षेत्रीय केंद्र सहरसा के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ.मिर्जा नेहाल ए.बेग के हवाले से इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र पूर्णिया के समन्वयक प्रो.गौरी कान्त झा ने बताया कि नामांकन के इच्छुक व्यक्ति इग्नू के पोर्टल www.ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन नामांकन ले सकते हैं।

वर्तमान में कोविड-19 की स्थितियों के कारण प्रवेश प्रक्रिया को एक बार फिर से बढ़ाया गया है। अंतिम तिथि का यह विस्तार प्रमाण-पत्र और सेमेस्टर आधारित कार्यक्रमों पर लागू नहीं होगा। इग्नू ने जुलाई 2019 सत्र से ही यूजीसी के दिशा निर्देश पर स्नातक स्तरीय पाठ्यक्रम में सीबीसीएस प्रणाली शुरू किया है। वहीं छात्र 15 दिसंबर 2020 तक असाइनमेंट और परीक्षा फॉर्म भी भर सकते हैं। छात्रों से अपील की गई है कि असाइनमेंट जमा करने के बाद ही परीक्षा फॉर्म भरें।

जनवरी 2020 से इग्नू ने स्नातक कला (बीएजी), विज्ञान (बीएससीजी) और वाणिज्य (बीकॉमजी) के सामान्य पाठ्यक्रम के अतिरिक्त स्नातक कला के कुछ गिने-चुने विषयों में ऑनर्स विषयों में नामांकन शुरू किया है। इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र पूर्णिया (0508) पर तत्काल स्नातक कला के कुछ गिने-चुने विषयों में ऑनर्स विषयों में अर्थशास्त्र, इतिहास, राजनीतिशास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, लोक प्रशासन, समाजशास्त्र, अंग्रेजी और हिन्दी में नामांकन ले सकते हैं। छात्र अधिक जानकारी के लिए लिए कॉमन प्रोस्पेक्टस को डाउनलोड करें और जांच कर लें।

एससी-एसटी के छात्रों का ऑनलाइन मोड में निशुल्क नामांकन

एससी-एसटी के छात्र-छात्राओं का नामांकन भी ऑनलाइन मोड में निशुल्क नामांकन स्नातक स्तरीय पाठ्यक्रम में होगा। समन्वयक प्रो. गौरी कान्त झा ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन नामांकन आवेदन के साथ निशुल्कता की सुविधा एनेक्सर-1 में वर्णित विषयों में ही प्राप्त होगा। इसके लिए अपेक्षित कागजात जमा करना अनिवार्य होगा। समर्पित कागजातों की जांच मुख्यालय स्तर पर होगी। सेवारत कर्मियों व अन्य किसी संस्थान से किसी प्रकार की सुविधा प्राप्त होने की स्थिति में यह लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।

डिग्री विज्ञान के बायोकेमेस्ट्री में नामांकन शुरू

समन्वयक प्रो.झा ने बताया कि जुलाई 2020 सत्र से इग्नू ने स्नातक विज्ञान के बायोकेमेस्ट्री में प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम आरंभ किया है। इसके लिए इग्नू मुख्यालय द्वारा इग्नू क्षेत्रीय केंद्र सहरसा के अन्तर्गत तीन अध्ययन केन्द्रों का चयन किया गया है। शीघ्र ही इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र पूर्णिया पर स्नातक विज्ञान प्रतिष्ठा स्तर पर बायोकेमेस्ट्री में प्रतिष्ठा (BSCBCH) की सुविधा इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राओं के लिये उपलब्ध होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें