पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अधूरा पुल:नौ साल में भी नहीं बना खाड़ी पुल 50 किमी हो रहा अतिरिक्त सफर

बैसा/अमौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमौर के कनकई नदी पर बना अर्धनिर्मित पुल और नाव से पार होते ग्रामीण।
  • लोगों ने कहा-विधायक ने दिया केवल आश्वासन, पुल बनाने में नहीं की उन्होंने ठोस पहल

अमौर प्रखंड का खाड़ी पुल घाट पिछले नौ साल से पूरा होने की बाट जोह रहा है, लेकिन इसे बनाने की दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं की गई है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि वर्तमान विधायक ने सिर्फ आश्वासन ही दिया है। ग्रामीण नैरूल बताते हैं कि खाड़ी पुल निर्माण नहीं होने के कारण से लोगों को पांच किलोमीटर के जगह 50 किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त दूरी तय कर प्रखंड मुख्यालय, अस्पताल, जिला मुख्यालय आदि के लिए जाना पड़ता है। मो. आगाज ने बताया कि पुल निर्माण नहीं होने से कई बार घटना भी घट चुकी है। विधायक ने कभी भी पुल के लिए आवाज बुलंद नहीं की। आजादी के बाद से अब तक प्रखंड के सिरसी, खाड़ी व हफनिया की 50 हजार आबादी को आज भी प्रखंड मुख्यालय समेत अन्य जगहों को जाने के लिए आवागमन का एकमात्र सहारा नाव ही है। इन्हें आज तक विकास की किरण नहीं दिखी है। कई बार जनप्रतिनिधि आए और गए, लेकिन इनकी स्थिति में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ है। अब तो यहां के लोगों की नियति ही बन चुकी है।

2011 से चल रहा निर्माण कार्य अब तक नहीं हुआ पूरा
अमौर विधानसभा के आने वाला खाड़ी पुल जो कि बाढ़ग्रस्त श्रेणी में आता है। कनकई नदी पर इस पुल का निर्माण कार्य 2011 में शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन अब 2020 बनकर तैयार नहीं हुआ है। समाजसेवी शंभु राय बताते हैं कि आजादी के बाद आज तक पूर्वी क्षेत्र के अधिकाश लोग नाव के सहारे ही प्रखंड, अनुमंडल व जिला मुख्यालय के लिए आवागमन कर रहे हैं। पूर्वी क्षेत्र के दर्जनों गांव आज भी कनकई नदी तो कभी महानंदा नदी नाव के सहारे आर-पार कर रहे हैं।

ठेकेदार की लापरवाही के कारण रुका हुआ है अभी टेंडर : मस्तान
निश्चित रूप से यह महत्वपूर्ण घाट है। ठेकेदारों की लापरवाही के कारण पुल निर्माण का टेंडर रुका हुआ है। चुनाव के बाद इसे प्राथमिकता के साथ जल्द से जल्द काम शुरू कराया जाएगा।
अब्दुल जलील मस्तान, विधायक, अमौर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें