पीयू:विभिन्न विषयों की परीक्षा आज से

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
  • बीसीए, बीबीए व सीएनडी बीएमटी लॉ कॉलेज व बीटेक की परीक्षा अररिया में

पूर्णिया विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न विषयों की आज से तीन केंद्रों पर शुरू होगी। पूर्णिया विश्वविद्यालय के परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. विनय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बीएड पार्ट-II और एलएलबी पार्ट-II की परीक्षा पूर्णिया कॉलेज पूर्णिया में, बीसीए (आनर्स)/सीएनडी (आनर्स)/बीबीए (आनर्स), पार्ट-2/बीसीए –II बीएमटी लॉ कॉलेज, पूर्णिया में व बीटेक पार्ट-II व बीटेक पार्ट-III की परीक्षा अररिया महाविद्यालय अररिया में होगी। इसमें बीएड में 353 और लॉ में 228 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 10:00 से 01:00 बजे और दूसरी पाली दोपहर 02:00 से 05:00 बजे तक आयोजित होगी। 19 जनवरी 2021 तक आयोजित होगी परीक्षा विवि द्वारा जारी डेट शीट के अनुसार बीसीए (आनर्स)/सीएनडी (आनर्स)/बीबीए(आनर्स), पार्ट-2/बीसीए -II और-IV सेमेस्टर सत्र 2018-21 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 7 दिसंबर, बीएड पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-20 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर, एलएलबी पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-20 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर 2020, बीटेक पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-22 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 09 दिसंबर 2020, बीटेक पार्ट-III सत्र 2018-22 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 09 दिसंबर 2020, डिग्री पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-21 की परीक्षा 15 दिसंबर से 30 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीसीए(आनर्स)/ सीएनडी (आनर्स)/बीबीए(आनर्स), पार्ट-I, सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 26 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीएड पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-21 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 26 दिसंबर 2020 तक, एलएलबी पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीटेक पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-23 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर 2020, डिग्री पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 04 जनवरी से 19 जनवरी 2021 तक आयोजन किया जाएगा।

