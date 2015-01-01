पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा-दीक्षा:पीयू में विभिन्न विषयों की परीक्षा 25 से होगी शुरू, 19 जनवरी तक चलेगी

पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
  • बीएमटी लॉ कॉलेज, पूर्णिया कॉलेज पूर्णिया और अररिया कॉलेज में आयोजित होगी परीक्षा, विवि ने जारी की डेटशीट

पूर्णिया विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न विषयों की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। छात्रों का एडमिट कार्ड भी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो.विनय कुमार ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि छात्रों का एडमिट कार्ड वेबसाइट पर 20 नवंबर को अपलोड कर दिया गया है। वहीं परीक्षा को लेकर तैयारी की जा रही है। परीक्षा प्रो.विनय कुमार सिंह ने आगे बताया कि बीसीए(ऑ.), बीबीए, सीएनडी(ऑ.), बीसीए सेमेस्टर सेकंड और फोर्थ, बीएड पार्ट-2, एलएलबी पार्ट-2, बीटेक सेकंड और थर्ड इयर के लगभग 1000 हजार छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। विभिन्न विषयों की परीक्षा के लिए तीन केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इसमें बीएमटी लॉ कॉलेज में बीसीए, बीबीए, सीएनडी की परीक्षा, बीएड और एलएलबी की परीक्षा पूर्णिया कॉलेज और बीटेक की परीक्षा अररिया कॉलेज अररिया में होगी।

बीसीए, सीएनडी, बीबीए की पार्ट टू परीक्षा से होगी शुरुआत
विवि द्वारा जारी डेट शीट के अनुसार बीसीए (आनर्स)/सीएनडी (आनर्स)/बीबीए(आनर्स), पार्ट-2/बीसीए -II और-IV सेमेस्टर सत्र 2018-21 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 7 दिसंबर, बीएड पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-20 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 03 नवंबर, एलएलबी पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-20 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 09 दिसंबर 2020, बीटेक पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-22 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 09 दिसंबर 2020, बीटेक पार्ट-III सत्र 2018-22 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से 09 दिसंबर 2020, डिग्री पार्ट-II सत्र 2018-21 की परीक्षा 15 दिसंबर से 30 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीसीए(आनर्स)/ सीएनडी (आनर्स)/बीबीए(आनर्स), पार्ट-I, सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 26 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीएड पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-21 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 26 दिसंबर 2020 तक, एलएलबी पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर 2020 तक, बीटेक पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-23 की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर 2020, डिग्री पार्ट-I सत्र 2019-22 की परीक्षा 04 जनवरी से 19 जनवरी 2021 तक आयोजन किया जाएगा।

पूर्णिया कॉलेज में 12वीं की टेस्ट परीक्षा अब 28 से

पूर्णिया | पूर्णिया कॉलेज में 12वीं की टेस्ट परीक्षा की तिथि बढ़ा दी गई है। पूर्णिया कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. मुहम्मद कमाल ने इसकी सूचना जारी की है। जारी सूचना में बताया गया है कि आज से शुरू होने वाली टेस्ट परीक्षा अब 28 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। परीक्षा लगातार अंतराल पर दो पालियों में आयोजित होगी। पहली पाली सुबह 9:45 से एक और दूसरी पाली 01:45-05:00 बजे तक आयोजित होगी। छात्र किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए 7739002640 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा हॉल में कलम और परिचय पत्र अथवा नामांकन रशीद ही लेकर प्रवेश करेंगे।

दिनांक पहली पाली दूसरी पाली
28 नवंबर- फिजिक्स-अकाउंट इतिहास
30 नवंबर- केमिस्ट्री- बीओ पॉलिटिकल साइंस
2 दिसंबर- गणित- पी. इको अर्थशास्त्र-हिंदी-उर्दू
06 दिसंबर- बॉयोलॉजी,ईपीएस,फील हिंदी-उर्दू(कॉमर्स व आर्ट्स)
08 दिसंबर- इंग्लिश(साइंस व कॉमर्स) इंग्लिश(आर्ट्स)

